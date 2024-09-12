Bahrain is seeking to strengthen economic ties with Hong Kong by collaborating in key sectors such as education, healthcare, technology, and industry, a senior Bahrain Chamber official has said.

Mohammed Al Kooheji, second vice chairman of Bahrain Chamber, said during a visit to the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce that the two countries share a “solid foundation” for co-operation in these areas.

Mr Al Kooheji emphasised Bahrain’s aim to leverage Hong Kong’s expertise in these sectors to facilitate technology transfer and advance its economic infrastructure.

Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce chief executive Patrick Yeung praised Bahrain’s “significant influence” on the regional and international stage and noted its favourable business environment.

Mr Al Kooheji also met officials of the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong, inviting them to visit Bahrain and explore collaboration opportunities. He highlighted Bahrain’s attractive incentives for foreign investment and its strategic location.

