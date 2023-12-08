HONG KONG — Saudi Arabia and the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to enhance cooperation in promoting direct investment. The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

The memorandum aims to strengthen collaboration between the two parties to encourage direct investment by promoting the exchange of regulations related to the investment environment and its developments. Additionally, it seeks to enhance cooperation for organizing exhibitions, workshops, exchanging visits, and sharing experiences to boost opportunities for direct investment.

The memorandum of understanding was signed during the visit of the Minister of Investment, who led a high-level Saudi delegation consisting of government and private sector leaders, to China and Hong Kong.

