ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services, today announced that it has achieved 24 million safe man-hours without a Lost-Time Accident (LTA) at the Yanbu 4 Independent Water Project (IWP). This comes ahead of the project’s full commercial operations—set for 2024—and ENGIE’s commitment to setting the highest standards in workplace safety and project execution.

This landmark will be celebrated with a special visit by Saudi Water Partnership Company’s (SWPC) CEO, Khalid Alqureshi. SWPC, a Saudi government owned entity, is the sole offtaker of the water in the Kingdom. This visit to project site will also celebrate the development of the project and the record-setting achievement in safety facilitated and led by ENGIE in collaboration with its project partners.

Luis Pascual, CEO of Yanbu 4, commented on this achievement, saying, “Today’s milestone is significant to ENGIE’s policy of 'No Life at Risk'. The 24 million safe man-hours reflect our dedication to maintaining and enhancing safety protocols, ensuring that every team member returns home safely each day.”

Yanbu 4 IWP has been producing at full capacity delivering water to both Makkah & Madinah.

Mohammed Al Hajjaj, CEO of Engie KSA, explained, “ENGIE is not just about leading in energy and desalination; we are a leader in this industry and set the standard for safety and responsibility. The accomplishment at Yanbu 4 sets a new benchmark for the industry and highlights our capacity to handle large-scale, complex projects while prioritizing the health and safety of our workforce.”

Yanbu 4 IWP, built at a cost of SAR 3.3 billion and is a consortium led by ENGIE, and includes prominent Saudi companies Nesma and Mowah. The project is designed to deliver 450,000 m3/day of potable water using advanced reverse osmosis technology powered by solar energy, represents a significant step forward in sustainable infrastructure development.

As Yanbu 4 transitions from construction to operation, ENGIE continues to build on its already extensive portfolio in Saudi Arabia, working with public and private sector partners to advance energy production, seawater desalination, and integrated facility management.

