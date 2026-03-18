Dubai, UAE: Al Ghurair Development, Al Ghurair’s freehold real estate arm, has appointed Neri&Hu Design and Research Office as the lead architect of its upcoming residential development in Wadi Al Safa 3 near Al Barari and The Wilds, reinforcing the company’s commitment to partnering with world-class architects to shape the next generation of thoughtfully designed homes in Dubai. The appointment marks Neri&Hu’s first residential project in the UAE and reflects Al Ghurair Development’s long-term belief that architecture should respond to its environment and stand the test of time.

Founded in 2006 by partners Lyndon Neri and Rossana Hu, Neri&Hu is an interdisciplinary architectural design practice based in Shanghai. The practice has been recognised internationally, receiving the Frame Lifetime Achievement Award (2021), the Architizer A+ Awards Firm of the Year (2023), and the American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Architecture (2025). Lyndon Neri and Rossana Hu were also elevated to Honorary Fellowship of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) (2025 and 2026), respectively. Working across architecture, interior, product, and graphic design, the studio is defined not by a singular style but by a rigorous process of responding to the unique cultural, historical, and climatic conditions of each project. Their work is grounded in a concept of restorative nostalgia, seeking to evoke a sense of familiarity and memory through contemporary spatial experiences and materiality, rather than through direct historical imitation. Neri&Hu strives to create buildings and objects that act as enduring, meaningful reference points for the communities they serve.

Sultan Al Ghurair, CEO of Al Ghurair Development, said: “Our search for the right architect for this project was guided by a very simple principle. We wanted someone whose work is driven by meaning. Neri&Hu have built their practice around the idea that architecture should connect people to place, to memory, and to each other. That philosophy aligns with what we are aiming to build at Al Ghurair Development, where homes are designed with purpose and planned to create long-term value for its residents and for the city. Lyndon Neri and Rossana Hu bring a perspective that is truly global, and we are proud to be the ones to bring their work to the UAE for the first time.”

The upcoming residential tower marks Neri&Hu’s latest exploration into urban living. The practice will design a residential tower complemented by dedicated amenity spaces, parking, and ground-level retail, with the full concept currently in development. True to Neri&Hu's design ethos, the architecture will explore the interplay of contrasting materials, richly textured surfaces, and spatial complexity. Residences will be conceived to foster a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living, while the overall design aims to imbue the neighbourhood with a distinctive identity. Above all, the project will be shaped by an understanding of how residents actually live, gather, and retreat, ensuring the architecture works beautifully from the inside out.

Lyndon Neri and Rossana Hu, Founding Partners of Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, shared: “We have always believed that design must be of its time, its place, and its culture, which becomes significant in its own way. Dubai, a city in constant reinvention, offers not only a challenge but an extraordinary opportunity. Our process begins with the specifics: a deep understanding of the culture, the quality of light, the texture of materials, and the quiet rhythms of how people live, inhabit, and move through space. These elements guide us, shaping an architecture that feels as though it has always belonged. And woven into that is an equal commitment to permanence: creating something that is built to last, not just physically but in meaning. Al Ghurair Development shares this vision, and together, we hope to build something that endures.”

The upcoming project forms part of Al Ghurair Development’s expanding premium residential portfolio, which includes The Weave in Jumeirah Village Circle, designed in collaboration with Australian architect Joe Adsett and now under construction, alongside Wedyan on Dubai Canal, designed by Kengo Kuma under the Al Ghurair Collection super-prime brand. Further developments in Dubai South and a masterplan in Al Jaddaf are also in the pipeline.

Guided by the company’s purpose of in pursuit of better, each project reflects Al Ghurair Development’s commitment to design-led, enduring spaces that contribute to Dubai’s urban fabric. Further details on the upcoming development in Wadi Al Safa 3, including the full design concept, will be revealed in due course.

About Al Ghurair Development

Al Ghurair Development is the real estate development sector of Al Ghurair, one of the Middle East's most established business enterprises. Founded in Dubai in 1960, Al Ghurair has been at the heart of the UAE's economic growth for over six decades, contributing to milestones in key strategic sectors across Foods, Development, Mobility, Infrastructure and Property Management. Its pioneering spirit has enabled Al Ghurair to create the country's first shopping mall and mixed-use concept, establish the first private bank and private insurance company in the UAE, and play a central role in laying the foundations of modern Dubai.

Guided by the company's purpose, in pursuit of better, Al Ghurair Development builds on this track record with a new generation of residential spaces. Each project is envisioned as a destination of distinction. They are design-led, purposeful and crafted to endure, reflecting Dubai's dynamism and the company's commitment to shaping the future of urban living.

For more information, please visit: www.development.al-ghurair.com

About Al Ghurair

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business enterprises in the Middle East, with operations in five distinct strategic sectors: Foods, Development, Mobility, Infrastructure and Property Management. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the United Arab Emirates. From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the UAE.

Headquartered in Dubai, the business' diversified operations span more than 20 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: 'In pursuit of better', as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

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