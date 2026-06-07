Muscat: In line with its continued commitment to evolving alongside the changing lifestyles and expectations of its customers, ahlibank has introduced an exclusive complimentary airport facilitation service for its Private Banking clients in collaboration with ‘Maraheb’ service by TRANSOM. Designed to enhance the overall travel experience, the offering enables eligible customers to benefit from complimentary luggage pick-up, airport check-in assistance, and boarding pass issuance ahead of their scheduled flights, further reinforcing the bank’s emphasis on delivering thoughtfully curated lifestyle privileges that complement the needs of its Private customer segment.

Available exclusively to ahlibank’s Private customers, the offer will run until 31 August 2026. Under the service, customers can benefit from complimentary handling for up to four pieces of luggage. Bookings are required at least 48 hours prior to departure, and the luggage pick-up service will be available across Muscat and Salalah for locations situated within a 50-kilometre radius of the airport.

The initiative reflects ahlibank’s broader commitment to developing customer-centric experiences that extend beyond conventional banking services. As customer expectations continue to evolve, financial institutions are increasingly seeking to introduce more differentiated offerings that complement customers’ day-to-day routines and travel requirements. Through collaborations of this nature, ahlibank continues to strengthen its value proposition by delivering practical benefits that combine efficiency, comfort, and personalized service.

As ahlibank continues to expand and refine its portfolio of customer-focused offerings, the bank places strong emphasis on collaborating with reputable service providers that align with its standards of quality, reliability, and customer service excellence. The collaboration with TRANSOM reflects this approach and highlights ahlibank’s continued commitment to delivering meaningful benefits that add tangible value to the customer experience. Through partnerships of this nature, ahlibank continues to strengthen its overall value-added proposition, further reinforcing the quality and breadth of services offered to its Private Banking clientele.