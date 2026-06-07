Najla Al-Sager: At NBK, we believe that investing in people is the most sustainable and impactful investment. We continue to empower our employees to achieve excellence within a work environment that promotes ambition and accomplishment.

NBK policies support the acquisition of accredited professional certifications: Supported 34 employees from 13 different work groups to obtain prestigious professional certifications over the past three years Added 11 new professional certifications in 2024 and 2025 in high-demand fields Supported more than 23 professional certifications, in addition to sponsoring 6 development programs, with plans to add more in 2026 Supported 10 employees from 7 work groups to obtain advanced professional certifications through a partnership with KFAS in less than two years Over the past 10 years, NBK has successfully organized Moody’s Credit Curriculum programs, expanding on prior participation through IBS, with a total of 177 employees having benefited from the training Rewarded and reimbursed 19 professional certifications across 38 achievements, including specialized international certifications in vital fields



As part of its firm commitment to developing human capital and prioritizing investing in people, National Bank of Kuwait continues its journey in empowering its employees and promoting a culture of continuous learning, through launching initiatives that improve their skills and qualify them to keep pace with the rapid developments in the financial sector, stemming from its deep-rooted belief that competencies are the foundation of sustainable growth and institutional excellence.

In this context, and as part of its unwavering commitment to supporting professional education and developing specialized skills in the financial and investment sector, NBK recently participated in the 16th annual CFA charter ceremony for 2026, in collaboration with the CFA Society Kuwait, which saw the honoring of 19 new CFA charterholders and was attended by leading figures and experts in the investment community.

NBK is a strategic partner of the CFA Society Kuwait, sharing its commitment to raising professional standard.

This comes as part of a broader strategy led by Group Human Resources at NBK, which focuses on incorporating the principle of "continuous learning" in its job offer, which is achieved by providing a comprehensive learning environment that includes study leave, cost reimbursements, and rewards, in addition to comprehensive policies that support the acquisition of accredited professional certifications.

Over the past three years, NBK has successfully supported 34 employees from 13 different work groups in obtaining prestigious professional certifications in various fields. The Bank has also strengthened its efforts through its partnership with the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), which enabled 10 employees from 7 work groups to obtain advanced professional certifications in less than two years.

As part of its commitment to diversifying learning pathways, NBK has also rewarded and reimbursed the costs of 19 professional certifications across 38 achievements that included several leading international certifications specializing in vital fields such as cybersecurity, financial analysis, auditing, project management, and international trade.

Additionally, NBK continued to develop its learning ecosystem by adding 11 new professional certifications during 2024 and 2025 in high-demand areas such as information security, risk management, organizational analysis, and human resources. This brings the total number of certifications supported by the Bank to over 23, in addition to sponsoring six professional development programs, with plans to add more during 2026.

NBK’s commitment extends to long-term development programs. Over the past 10 years, the Bank has successfully organized Moody’s Credit Curriculum programs, following its earlier participation through the Institute of Banking Studies (IBS). A total of 177 employees have benefited from this training, reflecting NBK’s strong dedication to developing specialized expertise and enhancing the readiness of its workforce to meet evolving market demands.

In this light, Najla Al-Sager, SVP - Head of Talent Management and Learning at NBK, said: “We believe that investing in people is the most sustainable and impactful long-term investment, which is why we are keen to build a learning system that keeps pace with the aspirations of our employees and supports their professional development in various fields. Our continuous support for them to obtain international professional certifications and our strategic partnerships with prestigious local and global educational institutions reflect our commitment to developing a qualified workforce capable of leading the future of the financial and banking sector”.

“At NBK,” Al-Sager added, “learning is considered an ongoing journey as opposed to merely a temporary phase, and we strive to establish a corporate culture that encourages innovation, personal growth, and knowledge sharing. As we expand our programs and add new fields and certifications, we continue to empower our employees to achieve excellence within a work environment that fosters ambition and accomplishment and supports the development of long and sustainable career paths”.

Through these comprehensive initiatives, NBK reaffirms its commitment to continued investment in human capital, promoting a culture of lifelong learning, and strengthening its leadership in supporting the development of professional competencies and contributing to growth and innovation in the financial and banking sector.