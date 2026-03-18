Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has announced that Yas Bay East Beach, the newest stretch of shoreline on Yas Island, will officially open to the public on 19 March. The opening marks a strategic milestone for Miral, demonstrating its ongoing efforts to create memorable and joyful experiences for guests visiting Yas Island.

Operated by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, the beach spans 290 metres of waterfront, and provides a contemporary coastal escape designed for adults seeking a relaxed yet vibrant atmosphere. Guests can take advantage of a dedicated fitness zone, an open sports area, and beach access, making it the ideal spot for everything from laid-back lounging to morning workouts with a view.

Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer, Miral, said, “The Yas Bay East Beach represents an exciting addition to Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Island, and is testament to our commitment to creating vibrant and enriching experiences for both visitors and the communities on the island. Designed with a curated selection of experiences for our diverse visitors, it reflects our efforts in further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. We look forward to every guest enjoying their ideal coastal escape as part of their unforgettable visit to the island.”

Located within close proximity to the hotel, the beach will welcome visitors daily from 7:00 AM until sunset, offering guests an effortless way to slip into island life, just steps from their room. While beach access is open to the public for AED 100 on weekdays and AED 150 on weekends (with 50% off for children aged 6–12, and free access for kids under six), resident guests of Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island can enjoy the beach complimentary as part of their stay, a valuable new benefit that further elevates the hotel’s waterfront appeal.

Visitors can enjoy a range of recreational activities such as snorkeling, table tennis, badminton and volleyball. A range of wellness and community fitness activities such as yoga and breathwork, Beach Bootcamp, HIIT workouts and mobility sessions, will be introduced from June onwards.

Perfectly situated on the Yas Bay Waterfront, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island offers direct access to the capital’s most exciting entertainment district. With the new Yas Bay East Beach now part of the experience, the property gives guests even more reason to check in and stretch out by the sea.

The new beach joins the already rich tapestry of experiences at Yas Bay Waterfront, including over 20 al-fresco restaurants and cafés, and the award-winning Etihad Arena. Located just minutes from globally renowned theme parks and attractions such as SeaWorld®, Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World™, CLYMB™, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Yas Marina, it forms a seamless extension of Yas Island’s immersive ecosystem.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and destination management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (now includes 60+ rides and experiences following its expansion); Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,600 properties and nearly 1.3 million rooms, in 139 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 218 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world’s most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.