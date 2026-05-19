ChatSign translates spoken Arabic and English into sign language in real time, supporting both American Sign Language and Emirati Sign Language

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NYU Abu Dhabi today announced the launch of ChatSign, a commercially ready artificial intelligence (AI) system that delivers a step-change in real-time communication for sign language users.

ChatSign Technology is a new AI technology spin-out company from NYU Abu Dhabi, using cutting-edge AI research to deploy scalable technologies that transform everyday interactions for millions of people with hearing impairments, by bridging the gap between sign and speech.

Developed at NYU Abu Dhabi by founder and Scientific Advisor of ChatSign Technology, Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Director of the Embodied AI & Robotics Lab Yi Fang, together with co-founders CEO Zhifei (Maggie) Li (NYU Abu Dhabi graduating class of 2026 with a double degree in Computer Science and Mathematics), and Chief Product Officer at ChatSign Technology and Senior Research Engineer at NYU Abu Dhabi Zhenhua Li, the ChatSign system translates spoken Arabic and English into sign language in real time, supporting both American Sign Language and Emirati Sign Language. Work is also nearing completion to bring both sign-to-speech and text-to-sign translation into real-world use.

Interim Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi Fabio Piano said: “ChatSign represents an important milestone for NYU Abu Dhabi as a new commercial AI technology spin-out company. It reflects the University’s broader mission, to translate research and discovery into ventures that address real societal needs. It is also an example of how NYU Abu Dhabi seeks to integrate research, entrepreneurship, and education in service of a more connected and innovative society.”

Designed for use in environments such as government services, healthcare, education, tourism, transport hubs, and commercial spaces, ChatSign addresses a longstanding gap in accessibility, where interpreter availability remains limited, costly, and inconsistent.

Founder of ChatSign Yi Fang said: “At ChatSign, we believe our solutions will do for sign language accessibility what smartphones did for communication. By combining AI research with a deep commitment to inclusion, we are building technology that empowers members of the community with hearing impairments, enabling inclusive communication at scale.”

Since its inception in 2024, ChatSign has progressed rapidly from research concept to functional prototype. The technology is patent-protected, and received early validation through a live campus deployment in late 2025, during which the system delivered real-time translation to an audience of more than 200 students at an accessibility-focused event. ChatSign will be deployed at NYU Abu Dhabi’s 2026 Commencement Ceremony, where it will provide live speech-to-sign translation, supporting a more accessible and inclusive experience for attendees.

ChatSign has also showcased its technology at major national and regional events, including Make it in the Emirates, Dubai AI Week, and AccessAbilities Expo, and reached the semi-finals of the GITEX Expand North Star global startup competition. The company is currently in discussions with potential partners across sectors, countries, and continents as it prepares for pilot deployments.

ChatSign Co-founder and NYU Abu Dhabi Computer Science student Maggie Li said: “Building ChatSign has meant moving quickly from idea to implementation. We’ve focused on designing a system that works in real-world settings, where speed, clarity, and ease of use is essential, while continuing to learn from users and improve the technology. Our vision is to see ChatSign devices deployed wherever communication is needed around the world within the next 10 years, making society as accessible to the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing as it is to the hearing.”

ChatSign is actively collaborating and seeking further partner opportunities on data collection, validation, and pilot use cases across multiple sectors, targeting deployment across both physical and digital environments.

Looking ahead, ChatSign aims to expand pilot deployments across the UAE, with plans to scale regionally and internationally. By embedding accessibility into everyday environments, the platform aims to set a new standard for inclusive communication in the UAE and world-wide.

For more information, visit www.chatsign.ai or follow ChatSign Technology on LinkedIn .

About NYU Abu Dhabi

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NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 31 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest globally ranked university in the UAE. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.