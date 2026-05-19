Dubai, UAE: In celebration of Eid Al Adha from 26 to 29 May and honouring it’s proud heritage, Emirates will serve a feast of regional flavours, festive desserts, and world-class entertainment across selected routes, bringing customers together to celebrate one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar.



Eid flavours onboard Emirates



Across all cabin classes on selected flights, Emirates customers can enjoy a specially curated Eid menu inspired by regional cuisines and traditional flavours. In First Class, customers can savour dishes such as lamb machbous, prawn morbian, lamb madfoon, and beef foga braised in Emirati spices. Desserts include pistachio and chocolate nammoura cake, white chocolate and rahash mousse cake, and warm walnut baklawa cake.



In Business Class and Premium Economy, festive dishes include lamb chermoula, grilled chicken, and more, alongside indulgent desserts inspired by Middle Eastern flavours. In Economy Class, customers can look forward to comforting favourites including chicken kabsa, lamb ouzi, daoud basha, and beef sajiyeh, followed by desserts such as pistachio cake and coffee cake.



As part of the Eid celebrations, Emirates will also offer special edible giveaways onboard. First Class customers will receive orange blondie and date cheesecake, while customers in Business Class and Premium Economy will be served orange cake with rose and pistachio, alongside date and walnut cake.



Customers travelling onboard the iconic Emirates A380 will also be offered a selection of sweet treats including assorted baklawa, pistachio maamoul, pomegranate cheesecake, sesame brownie, and loomi and strawberry profiterole throughout the celebration period. As a gesture of Emirati hospitality, traditional Emirati coffee and dates will also be offered in the onboard lounge.

Emirates Lounges in Jeddah and Cairo serve Eid favourites



In Emirates lounges in Jeddah and Cairo from 27 to 29 May, customers can continue the celebrations with a selection of regional dishes and desserts. In Cairo, customers can enjoy Egyptian salad, and oriental pastries including basbousa, baqlawa, and kunafa. In Jeddah, festive offerings include lamb mandi, Saudi salad, cheese kunafa, and date smoothie.



Entertainment for Eid on Emirates ice



Throughout Eid Al Adha, Emirates customers can explore up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on ice, including favourites from MBC Shahid, over 70 Arabic films such as 6 Ayyam, Daye, and BAAB by Emirati director Nayla Al Khaja, as well as more than 70 Arabic TV channels and popular Turkish series dubbed in Arabic. Customers can also access Hollywood movies with Arabic subtitles, Arabic classics and plays, over 500 channels of Arabic music, podcasts and audiobooks, and The Holy Qur’an onboard.