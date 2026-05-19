Orange Jordan participated in the fourth edition of the growing regional initiative “Femi Tech”, which was launched for the first time in Jordan. The conference was organized by Career 180 and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship’s “Jordan Source” Program to empower women in the digital field by offering new learning opportunities, career paths, and enhancing the skills needed to contribute to a thriving digital economy.

This participation reflects the company’s continued efforts to provide tools and platforms to support women’s capabilities, considering their vital role in accelerating digital transformation in the Kingdom.

During the event, Orange Jordan took part in a panel discussion focusing on women’s leadership in the digital landscape, shedding light on several topics that drive women and their ambitions. These discussions included addressing the challenges women face in the labor market, in addition to methods that build credibility in technical environments, the significance of mentorship, support and networking, the key skills that promote career growth, and approaches adopted by companies and ecosystems to strengthen their support for women in the technological field.

The company emphasized that joining this event signifies its unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment, which is reflected in its impactful initiatives, most notably the “Hello Women” to boost their presence in the ICT sector. In parallel with these initiatives, the company continues to increase the representation of women in its workforce, reaching 27% by 2025, with 25.3% occupying leadership positions. Moreover, these growing efforts were recognized by receiving the Gender Equality European & International Standard (GEEIS) certificate and are also shown in the launch of Women’s Digital Centers dedicated to developing their digital skills.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.