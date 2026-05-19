Dubai, United Arab Emirates – National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) has launched a new high-interest Current and Savings Account (CASA) offer designed to help customers grow their savings while maintaining full access to their funds, combining strong returns with everyday flexibility.

Available exclusively to new-to-bank customers from 1 May to 31 July 2026, the limited-time offer provides interest rates of up to 6.25% per annum for salary transfer customers and 5% per annum for non-salary customers, reinforcing NBF’s focus on delivering value-driven, customer-centric banking solutions.

An Islamic variant of the offer is also available through NBF Islamic, providing eligible customers with access to Sharia-compliant banking solutions aligned with the same campaign proposition and customer benefits.

The offer applies to deposits ranging from AED 100,000 to AED 3,000,000, enabling customers to maximise returns while retaining the flexibility and accessibility of both current and savings accounts. Bonus interest is earned over a defined three-month period following onboarding, depending on the month the account is opened.

In today’s environment, customers are increasingly seeking solutions that balance returns with flexibility. This offer is designed to meet that need — allowing customers to optimise their savings while maintaining full control over their funds.

Bonus interest will be credited after 60 days, subject to meeting the offer criteria, providing a simple and accessible way for customers to enhance short- to medium-term cash balances.

This initiative forms part of NBF’s broader strategy to strengthen its personal banking proposition while building on its established capabilities across corporate and business banking. Through targeted, high-value offerings such as this, NBF continues to support customers in managing their finances more effectively while delivering long-term value.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah and Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB+ / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae