Kaspersky announces the opening of its Cybersecurity Center at KidZania in Dubai Mall, designed to educate children on the importance of digital safety. This first-of-its-kind role-play experience allows kids to act as cyber investigators while learning to detect and protect against cyberthreats. The interactive space offers hands-on experiences that build cybersecurity awareness and prepare children to navigate the digital world safely from an early age.

Children are entering the online world at increasingly younger ages, making digital safety an essential concern for families across the country. At the same time, technology is increasingly shaping kids’ aspirations from an early stage. According to a Kaspersky survey, 89% of parents in the United Arab Emirates see their children becoming IT specialists, with IT emerging as the most popular industry they would like their children to pursue in the future.

“Education plays a vital role in shaping how children understand and interact with the digital world. Children today are growing up surrounded by technology, and their online experiences begin earlier than ever before. It is crucial that we equip the younger generation with the knowledge and skills they need to navigate it safely, with a strong focus on cybersecurity awareness, so they can confidently recognize risks, protect themselves, and build responsible online habits from an early age,” said Andrey Sidenko Cyber Literacy Projects Lead at Kaspersky.

The Kaspersky Cybersecurity Centre offers an interactive experience for kids, where through engaging simulations and digital missions, they learn to identify online threats, practice safe browsing, and respond to real-world cybersecurity scenarios. The activity is designed to nurture critical thinking, digital awareness, and responsible online behaviour in a fun and engaging environment. At the Kaspersky Cybersecurity Center, children step into the role of cyber detectives, taking on thrilling missions to uncover cyberthreats, investigate digital clues, and solve online security cases.

“Our collaboration with KidZania allows us to bring cybersecurity education closer to families in an engaging and practical way. Together, we are empowering both children and parents to build healthy digital habits and confidently embrace the opportunities of the online world,” said Rashed Al Momani, General Manager for the Middle East at Kaspersky.

Building on its global collaboration with Kaspersky and KidZania, which began with the launch of a Cyber Investigation Centre at KidZania Santa Fe in Mexico City in March 2025 and expanded further with Cyber Investigation Centers in India in April 2026, the partnership now extends to Dubai. The newly opened Cybersecurity Center in Dubai continues this global journey, aiming to foster a generation more aware of evolving cyber challenges, welcoming thousands of children annually, and empowering them with the knowledge and tools needed to become responsible and proactive users in an increasingly digital world.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect individuals, businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading digital life protection for personal devices, specialized security products and services for companies, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help millions of individuals and nearly 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.