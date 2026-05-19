Cairo – Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading manufacturer of woven carpets, today unveiled its upgraded e-commerce platform, marking a major milestone in the Group’s digital transformation journey. As Egypt’s digital economy continues to expand, the launch comes amid accelerating adoption of online and mobile-based services.

E-commerce platforms also continue to gain strong traction, attracting 29.8 million users and recording 10.5 million daily visits[1] , underscoring the increasing shift toward digital retail experiences. Against this backdrop, Oriental Weavers is strengthening its digital presence to stay closer to its customers. The new platform is designed to make world-class design and quality more accessible through a seamless and intuitive online journey.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, said: “Digital transformation is central to our strategy at Oriental Weavers. With our upgraded e-commerce platform, we are redefining how customers discover, experience, and personalize our products through a more intuitive and immersive digital journey. With 92.6 million mobile internet users in Egypt as of December 2025,[2] the market continues to demonstrate strong digital adoption and an increasing reliance on online platforms for everyday needs. With that in mind, we are focused on meeting customers where they are and delivering a seamless, always-on experience. This platform reflects our commitment to innovation, simplicity, and accessibility, bringing us closer to a fully integrated digital ecosystem that elevates every stage of the customer journey.”

The platform introduces the “One Click, One Group” concept, unifying all three Oriental Weavers companies under a single digital ecosystem, enabling customers to access the Group’s full portfolio through one seamless platform. It features “Rug Finder,” a smart tool that helps customers discover suitable rugs based on their preferences, style, and space requirements. It also includes “Rug Visualizer,” an AR feature that allows customers to virtually place rugs in their own living spaces to better assess design, scale, and color before purchase. In addition, the platform is preparing to launch “OW Studio,” an AI-powered customization feature that will enable users to design and order personalized rugs. The website also offers a fully integrated payment system, along with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options, to provide greater payment flexibility.

The launch reflects Oriental Weavers’ continued focus on strengthening its digital capabilities as part of its broader growth strategy. As digital transformation and e-commerce continue to play a central role in shaping global business models, companies with strong integrated platforms are increasingly positioned for long-term competitiveness and sustainable growth.

About Oriental Weavers:

Founded in 1979 by visionary industrialist Mohamed Farid Khamis, Oriental Weavers has built over 45 years of legacy, growing from a single loom operation into the world’s leading manufacturer of woven carpets. Drawing on Egypt’s rich textile heritage of over 5,000 years, the company is driven by a purpose to spread happiness and comfort through every piece it creates worldwide.

Employing over 19,000 people across 27 factories in Egypt, OW produces more than 150 million square meters of carpet annually. It sells 48 carpets every minute, operates over 260 showrooms in Egypt, and exports to more than 118 countries. Its portfolio includes over 4.5 million unique designs, reflecting unmatched variety, innovation, and craftsmanship. OW is also a trusted partner for global hospitality leaders and numerous office and government buildings worldwide. From local roots to global impact, Oriental Weavers continues to set the standard—weaving comfort, quality, and creativity into every space.

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