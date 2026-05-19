Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications and ICT provider, announced the launch of IoT SecureConnect, an operator‑led Zero Trust security solution designed specifically for connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices, marking a first-of-its-kind innovation in Qatar.

As IoT adoption accelerates across a wide range of sectors, including smart cities, healthcare, logistics, energy, oil and gas, industrial, banking, and government sectors, businesses are facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats targeting connected devices. Traditional security approaches are no longer sufficient to address these evolving risks.

IoT SecureConnect introduces a new standard of protection, built on Zero Trust principles that continuously verify every device, ensuring secure connectivity, enhanced data privacy, and operational resilience at scale.

Designed to address the growing complexity of IoT environments, IoT SecureConnect delivers:

Zero Trust security: Continuous verification of every connected device

Advanced device protection: Proactive defence against evolving cyber threats

Data privacy compliance: Alignment with local and global regulatory standards

Seamless integration: Works effortlessly with your existing IoT infrastructure

Global best practices: Built to ensure long-term resilience and scalability

Speaking on the launch, Hassan Ismail Al Emadi, Chief Business Officer of Ooredoo Qatar, said,

“At Ooredoo, we are committed to providing businesses with secure, future-ready digital solutions. With IoT SecureConnect, we are redefining how organisations protect their connected ecosystems, empowering them to innovate with confidence while maintaining the highest standards of security and trust.”

With IoT SecureConnect, Ooredoo enables businesses to secure their IoT ecosystems at scale, strengthen operational resilience, build customer trust through enhanced data protection, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

This launch further reinforces Ooredoo’s position as a trusted provider of cybersecurity and digital innovation solutions, enabling organisations across Qatar to build secure and future-ready operations.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

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