Muscat, Oman: AlfaNow, a cross-border payments platform built for how the world moves money today, has announced its official expansion into the Sultanate of Oman through a partnership with First Exchange, approved by the Central Bank of Oman.

Through this collaboration, AlfaNow’s services are now live across all major cities of the Sultanate of Oman through First Exchange branches. This rollout enhances access to reliable, convenient remittance services for customers across the country.

Oman remains a key remittance hub in the Gulf region, supported by a diverse expat population and strong outbound flows to major corridors. AlfaNow’s entry in the market aims to strengthen access to these high-demand destinations through a more seamless, scalable payment infrastructure.

From launch, AlfaNow’s capabilities are integrated across branch networks, allowing customers to send money through familiar channels, including cash pickups, bank transfers, and mobile wallet transfers. This ensures greater flexibility while maintaining consistency in service experience across touchpoints.

Hasan Jaber, CEO of AlfaNow, said: “As remittance flows across the GCC continue to grow, the need for reliable, scalable, and accessible payment infrastructure becomes even more critical. Oman represents a key step in our regional expansion, allowing us to extend AlfaNow’s global network into one of the region’s most active corridors. Partnering with First Exchange enables us to meet customers where they are, through trusted channels, while delivering the speed, transparency, and reach they expect today.”

Shamsa Ali Al-Jahwari, Deputy General Manager & Head of Compliance at First Exchange, added: “Our partnership with AlfaNow reinforces our commitment to expanding access to efficient and affordable remittance solutions across Oman. By integrating AlfaNow into our branch and digital network, we are enhancing convenience and delivering greater value to our customers.”

The collaboration leverages First Exchange’s established network and strong customer relationships to expand AlfaNow’s presence in Oman and extend access to its global payout capabilities. With a growing network spanning 125+ countries, 4,300+ banks, 160,000+ payout locations, and access to more than 1.5 billion mobile wallet accounts, AlfaNow continues to expand its footprint across key remittance markets.

This expansion marks a significant step in AlfaNow’s broader regional growth strategy, focused on building a connected, resilient, and customer-centric cross-border payments ecosystem across the GCC and beyond.

About AlfaNow:

AlfaNow is a cross-border payments company built for how the world moves money today. It combines smart technology with deep regional expertise to enable secure, efficient, and compliant money movement across key international corridors.

AlfaNow brings a modern, digital-first approach to cross-border payments. Licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, the platform is built for organisations that require scale, reliability, and transparency in global transactions.

At its core, AlfaNow is about people, ambition, and opportunity. AlfaNow simplifies cross-border payments for individuals and businesses alike, removing friction from financial flows and enabling confident connectivity beyond borders.

AlfaNow partners with 4,300+ banks across 125+ countries and provides access to 160,000+ payout locations worldwide.

To learn more, visit: www.alfanow.com

To learn more, visit: www.firstexchangeoman.com