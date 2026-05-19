Innovate Living breaks ground on Omoria Private Residences, marking its first project on Dubai Islands

Dubai Islands emerges as a next-generation coastal community, combining island living with city proximity and full-scale infrastructure

Developer advances AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) pipeline amid sustained investor demand

“The events of the past few weeks won’t slow the market - they will accelerate development across the UAE.” – Kareem Fahmy

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Innovate Living Development has officially broken ground on Omoria Private Residences at Dubai Islands, marking a significant milestone in its AED 2 billion (approx. USD 545 million) ultra-luxury development pipeline and reinforcing its long-term commitment to the UAE.

The project represents the developer’s first entry into Dubai Islands, a destination it identifies as one of the city’s most important emerging residential communities - drawing early comparisons to Palm Jumeirah in its formative years, but with a more integrated and future-facing masterplan.

Spanning a G+7 structure, Omoria Private Residences is an ultra-luxury hospitality-led development comprising a curated collection of studio suites, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, duplexes, signature residences with private pools, and penthouses. All residences will be delivered fully finished and furnished, featuring top-tier Italian brands and high-specification materials throughout.

Beyond the residences themselves, the project is designed to deliver a fully integrated lifestyle offering. Amenities will include wellness and longevity-focused facilities, private resident spaces, concierge-led services, and carefully curated communal environments - all embedded within a broader master community that combines beachfront living with access to golf courses, marinas, retail, education, healthcare, and green spaces.

The development is being delivered by Innovate Living Development as master developer, with Omoria appointed as the dedicated residential hospitality operator. From inception, Omoria will oversee service integration, concierge, and lifestyle management, embedding a hospitality-first approach into the foundation of the project.

The strength of the market continues to underpin this activity. According to Dubai Land Department data, Dubai recorded AED 252 billion in real estate transactions in Q1 2026, up 31% year-on-year, with sustained inflows of international capital reinforcing long-term confidence in the sector.

Kareem Fahmy, Founder & Chairman of Innovate Living Development and Co-Founder & CEO of Omoria, said: “We have been through multiple market cycles in Dubai, and what remains consistent is the strength of the fundamentals. Periods of adjustment are part of any mature market - they create a more sustainable foundation for long-term growth.

Our confidence in the UAE is rooted in its leadership, infrastructure, and long-term vision. As developers, we have the clarity and conviction to continue building for the future.

We saw this first-hand with Palm Jumeirah, investing at a time when sentiment was more cautious. Today, it stands as one of the world’s leading residential destinations. We see similar long-term fundamentals in Dubai Islands - particularly in its planning, connectivity, and the scale of what is being created.

What makes Dubai Islands unique is its ability to combine island living with proximity to the city, while offering a fully integrated community with marinas, green spaces, a golf course, and essential lifestyle infrastructure - something rarely achieved at this scale globally.”

Construction is now underway, with completion targeted for Q4 2027. The project forms part of Innovate Living Development’s broader strategy to invest in emerging communities aligned with long-term residential demand.

To stay updated on project milestones and future developments, visit:

Innovate Living: www.innovateliving.ae

Omoria: www.omoria.com

For more information, please contact JBH PR:

Lionel Joel | Lionel@jbh-pr.com |

Mohammad Aldaejy | mohammed@jbh-pr.com |

About Innovate Living Development

Innovate Living Development, established in 2008, is a boutique luxury real estate developer specialising in high-end residential projects. The company is known for design-led, low-density developments that prioritise craftsmanship, privacy, and long-term residential living over scale.

Innovate Living Development’s completed portfolio includes Palme Couture on West Beach, The N-Collection, and Villa Allegra on Palm Jumeirah. The company is currently developing Omoria Private Residences on Dubai Islands, alongside a growing pipeline of projects across the UAE, as well as regional and select global destinations.

About Omoria

Omoria is an ultra-luxury residential-first hospitality brand co-founded by Kareem Fahmy and H.E. Dr. Omar Bin Sulaiman. Omoria curates an ecosystem of intuitive services and world-class design, enhancing the longevity, well-being, and lifestyle of its residents. At the core of Omoria is Omotenashi, the Japanese philosophy of anticipatory care, paired with the Italian design refinement. Omoria creates more than just living spaces; it builds and manages sanctuaries for residents seeking environments that are intuitively tailored to their way of being. With 24-hour concierge, longevity, and wellbeing-centric, instinctive services and amenities, the pioneering brand is transforming the concept of home and reimagining the future of ultra-luxury hospitality residences.