This milestone makes flynas the first Saudi airline to operate from 5 bases across the Kingdom.

ABHA: His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Aseer Region and Chairman of its Development Authority, has officially inaugurated the new flynas operations base at Abha International Airport. The launch was held in cooperation with the Aseer Region Development Authority and Cluster 2 Airports, in the presence of flynas Chairman Ayed Aljeaid and flynas CEO Bander Almohanna.

The inauguration ceremony featured a welcoming reception for the aircraft decorated with the Aseer region's identity, which was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute. Commemorative photos were taken alongside the aircraft upon its arrival at Abha International Airport.

Launching the new operations base at Abha International Airport represents a strategic step within flynas' plans to build an integrated national operational network covering various regions of the Kingdom. This makes flynas the first Saudi air carrier to operate flights from five major operational bases in the country, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, and Abha. This move reflects the company's commitment to its national role in enhancing air connectivity across the Kingdom and stimulating economic and tourism growth in promising areas, particularly the Aseer region.

With the launch of the new base, flynas announced that the first phase of its direct flights from Abha will feature eleven domestic and international destinations, including six international routes: Dubai, Cairo, Istanbul, and Addis Ababa as year-round destinations, alongside Kuwait and Trabzon as seasonal routes. These will complement the five existing domestic routes connecting Abha to Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, and Tabuk. The number of international and domestic destinations linked to Abha is set to double gradually during the next phase.

The launch of the new base in Abha aligns with flynas' expansion strategies and its long-term investment in the future of the Kingdom's aviation and tourism sectors. This initiative will help solidify Aseer's position as a year-round tourist destination, directly contributing to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Civil Aviation Strategy.

flynas, the best LCC in the Middle East and a leading low-cost airline worldwide, is the first airline listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul). It operates 156 routes to more than 80 domestic and international destinations in 38 countries with more than 2,000 weekly flights. It has flown 110 million passengers since its launch in 2007, aiming to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.