Muscat: Continuing to strengthen its position within Oman’s banking sector through sustained performance, strategic agility, and forward-looking innovation, Sohar International was recognized as the 'Best Bank in Oman in the Large Banks Category' and 'Best Digital Bank of the Year' at the 11th Edition of the New Age Banking Summit Oman. As part of the evaluation framework underpinning the Best Bank in Oman recognition, Sohar International also achieved the highest ranking for productivity measured by operating profit per branch and employee, alongside the highest ranking for liquidity measured by credit to deposit ratio.

Held under the patronage of H.E. Ahmed bin Jaafar bin Salim Al-Musalmi, Governor of the Central Bank of Oman, this year’s edition centered on the theme 'Banking in the Intelligence Age: AI, Resilience, and Real-Time Finance'. The awards were received by Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International. Widely regarded as a premier platform for dialogue among financial policymakers and industry leaders, the event’s honors carry particular significance, reflecting not only institutional performance, but also the broader direction banks are helping shape for the sector’s future.

Commenting on the achievement, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said, “Recognition of this nature reflects more than institutional achievement; it reflects the strength of a philosophy that views banking as a long-term responsibility toward economic progress, stakeholder confidence, and national development. As the financial sector continues to evolve amid rapid technological and structural transformation, institutions must remain anchored by clarity of purpose while continuously challenging conventional models of growth and value creation. At Sohar International, we believe enduring relevance is built through the ability to anticipate change and contribute meaningfully toward shaping a financial ecosystem that is more intelligent, adaptive, and aligned with the future aspirations of Oman.”

The Best Bank in Oman recognition reflects Sohar International’s growing financial strength and institutional relevance within an increasingly competitive banking landscape. During 2025, the bank continues to strengthen its balance sheet, broaden its regional presence, and advance enterprise-wide transformation initiatives. The year also marked a major milestone for Sohar International with its designation by the Central Bank of Oman as a Domestic Systemically Important Bank, reinforcing the bank’s stability and growing role within the Sultanate’s financial ecosystem.

The Best Digital Bank of the Year recognition highlights Sohar International’s progress in reshaping banking through a disciplined Digital-First strategy. The bank introduced more than 55 market-differentiating digital and technology capabilities, including 12 first-in-Oman innovations across retail, corporate, SME, and government banking. These advancements were complemented by continued investment in enterprise AI, cloud infrastructure, and integrated digital platforms, strengthening the bank’s ability to deliver more agile, intuitive, and digitally connected banking experiences across customer segments.

The awards were determined through the OER-United Securities Best Banks, Finance and Leasing Companies Survey, which evaluated financial institutions across multiple financial and operational parameters and was independently audited by Leaderly Auditors & Consultants. Sohar International’s strong standing across the evaluated award categories reflects the bank’s continued focus on building a future-oriented banking institution defined by adaptability, disciplined growth, and sustained market relevance.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om