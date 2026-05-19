Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar and Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in content creation, digital innovation, and talent development within Qatar’s media sector. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the country’s media ecosystem and supporting national ambitions to position Qatar as a hub for media and creativity.

Under the agreement, Media City Qatar and QMC will work together to identify a slate of original projects, including television shows, reality series, feature films, documentaries, and screenplays for co-production or acquisition. This collaboration will enrich programming while creating new avenues of visibility and growth opportunities for licensed companies within Media City Qatar’s ecosystem.

Through Media City Qatar’s Media Innovation Lab, the two entities will also launch pilot projects exploring new storytelling formats, production workflows, and digital transformation strategies. QMC will benefit from innovation roadmaps, proof-of-concept support, and adoption pathways designed to enhance both broadcast and digital platforms.

The partnership further advances talent development and shared infrastructure. Building on QMC’s ongoing media training efforts, including summer programs and academic partnerships, the parties will co-design training modules, expand internship pathways, and leverage institutional expertise to support students and early-career professionals.

They will also explore structured models for mutual access to production studios, post-production facilities, and innovation labs, enabling joint use for co-productions and pilot innovations. Finally, QMC will be connected to Media City Qatar’s wider ecosystem of content creators, service providers, technology companies, and distribution platforms, enabling integration that fosters collaboration, innovation, and monetization opportunities in line with national priorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamad Omar A. Al-Mannai, CEO of Media City Qatar, said: “This agreement brings together two national organizations in media, Media City Qatar and Qatar Media Corporation, to strengthen the pipeline from idea to screen. By combining the creative capacity of Media City Qatar’s ecosystem with the legacy of Qatar Media Corporation, we are building original content, accelerating digital transformation, and investing in the next generation of talent. These efforts are directly aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, ensuring that our media sector continues to grow as a driver of innovation, creativity, and economic diversification.”

Abdulla Ghanim Almuhannadi, Director of The International Cooperation and Agreements at Qatar Media Corporation, added: “Our collaboration with Media City Qatar opens new pathways for ambitious content and forward-looking innovation. By combining our broadcasting expertise with the creative capacity and international networks of Media City Qatar, we can elevate the quality and diversity of programming available to audiences. This partnership also ensures that emerging talent and creators have greater opportunities to bring their ideas to life, while we adopt new technologies that strengthen the competitiveness and sustainability of Qatar’s media sector.”

Through this partnership, Media City Qatar continues to demonstrate the strength of Qatar’s vibrant media ecosystem, where global and local partners can access modern infrastructure, innovation support, and a growing talent base. The collaboration highlights the investment opportunities available in Qatar for studios, technology providers, and content companies seeking to develop and scale projects for regional and international audiences.

ABOUT MEDIA CITY QATAR

Media City Qatar is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar's economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales to join us in Doha.

For more information, visit www.mediacity.qa or follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/mediacityqa

https://www.linkedin.com/mediacityqa

https://www.instagram.com/mediacityqa

https://x.com/mediacityqa