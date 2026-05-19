Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, Omantel, Oman’s leading provider of integrated telecom and ICT solutions, has further strengthened its position as a national and regional sustainability leader following its recognition at Oman Sustainability Week through the prestigious OSW Awards. The company’s presence across both the ESG Awards and the OSW Exhibition reflected a comprehensive approach to embedding sustainability across its operations, digital infrastructure, and long-term value creation strategy.

For the fourth consecutive year, Omantel participated in the prestigious OSW Awards, where it received the Platinum Award in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) category in recognition of its strong governance frameworks, proactive environmental initiatives, and clear emissions reduction targets. The achievement reflects Omantel’s commitment to Oman’s national sustainability agenda, including its pledge to achieve Net-Zero emissions by 2050 and reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 45% by 2030, using 2023 as the baseline year.

As part of its decarbonisation roadmap, Omantel also purchased 100,000 MWh of renewable energy in 2025 from Nama Power and Water Procurement (Nama PWP), reinforcing its transition towards more sustainable operations.

Lujaina Al Kharusi, Vice President of GRC at Omantel, said: “Our sustainability journey is about more than reducing emissions. We are enabling a future where technology empowers communities, protects the environment, and drives inclusive growth. Oman Sustainability Week provides an important platform to showcase how Omantel is helping shape that future for Oman and the wider region.”

Omantel’s sustainability journey is increasingly driven by technology. Through its sustainability initiatives, as well as the capabilities of its subsidiary Otech and associate company Zain Omantel International (ZOI), Omantel showcased a range of advanced solutions designed to support smarter and more sustainable futures. Otech’s portfolio includes IoT-driven environmental monitoring, smart building technologies that optimise energy consumption, and integrated smart city platforms powered by AI and data analytics to help reduce environmental impact.

Beyond infrastructure, Omantel continues to invest in inclusive digital initiatives that empower communities. Key initiatives include:

• Digital Hero Initiative – Minecraft, an interactive programme that equipped more than 10,300 children with digital safety, coding, and analytical skills.

• AI Training for the Visually Impaired, through hands-on workshops that helped 30 participants enhance their independence and professional development using artificial intelligence tools.

• Mubadira Women Empowerment Programme, which benefited 45 women from 10 Omani Women’s Associations. Omantel invested in two projects developed from ideas presented during the first hackathon organised for Omani Women’s Associations.

• AI-Powered Cancer Diagnosis Tool, supporting the early detection of cancer for more than 10,000 patients annually through advanced medical imaging analysis.

• Artificial Coral Reef Initiative, which developed reef structures designed to simulate marine ecosystems and provide safe habitats for marine life, while contributing to environmental sustainability and supporting tourism and economic value.

• Maqroo Arabic Dyslexic Font, the world’s first Arabic typeface designed specifically for individuals with dyslexia, benefiting more than 80 million Arabic speakers.

These initiatives demonstrate how Omantel leverages digital innovation not only to reduce emissions, but also to empower communities, protect ecosystems, and support more inclusive societies.

By combining measurable ESG performance with technology-led solutions, Omantel continues to strengthen its position as a digital enabler of sustainable development, reinforcing its credibility with government, enterprise, and community stakeholders while advancing its role as a regional technology powerhouse.