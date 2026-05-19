Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – MOZN, a leading enterprise AI platform, today unveiled a major advancement of its Transaction Screening capabilities with the introduction of its next-generation Real-Time Transaction Screening (RTS) technology, a purpose-built, AI-native engine designed to support financial institutions in screening transactions intelligently and in real time, without compromising compliance rigor or the speed of modern payments.

Real-Time Transaction Screening is available globally and further strengthens MOZN's financial crime prevention platform. The platform now brings together transaction monitoring, customer screening, customer risk scoring, real-time transaction screening, and Enterprise Fraud Management under a unified, AI-native FRAML architecture. In an industry where most institutions still manage financial crime compliance across fragmented, multi-vendor environments, this gives compliance teams the advantage of shared intelligence, shared data, and connected investigation workflows from a single platform.

The advancement represents a significant expansion of MOZN's screening and compliance portfolio, re-engineering its Transaction Screening solution from the ground up to meet the demands of today's real-time payment ecosystems. With transaction volumes surging and new messaging standards such as ISO 20022 reshaping how payments are processed globally, financial institutions are under growing pressure to modernize legacy screening systems that overwhelm compliance and investigation teams with false positives.

Industry estimates suggest that up to 95 percent of alerts generated by legacy transaction screening systems are false positives, forcing compliance teams to spend as much as 90 percent of their time reviewing and clearing alerts that ultimately pose no material risk. The root cause is that most legacy systems apply a one-size-fits-all screening approach with the same logic, thresholds, and watchlists regardless of payment type, corridor, or risk profile. The result is not just inefficiency, but alert fatigue, growing operational backlogs, and compliance teams constrained in their ability to focus on the highest‑risk transactions.

MOZN's Real-Time Transaction Screening technology closes this gap with its AI-driven entity recognition. Its advanced AI engine screens every entity across the entire transaction message, not just the beneficiary. The engine natively supports ISO 20022 (MX), ISO 15022 (MT), and custom local payment formats, ensuring every entity is identified and screened in real time. For compliance operations, this means complete screening coverage with no blind spots, higher screening accuracy, and faster alert resolution.

With this advancement, MOZN also introduces configurable Screening Templates that give financial institutions a governance and control layer over how every category of payment is screened. This means institutions can enforce risk-based, policy-aligned screening controls across their entire payment landscape, applying stricter scrutiny to high-risk corridors and geographies while allowing trusted, low-risk payment flows to move with lighter, faster screening.

“As payment ecosystems evolve in scale and complexity, speed alone is no longer enough. What institutions need is intelligence built into every transaction,” said Malik Alyoussef, Co-founder, Chief Product & Technology Officer, MOZN. “With our next-generation Real-Time Transaction Screening technology, we are moving the industry from a one-size-fits-all model to an intelligent, risk-based approach that enables regulatory compliance at scale without slowing down the speed of commerce.”

About MOZN

MOZN is an enterprise AI platform that enables organizations to make critical and informed decisions, in two key high assurance domains: Financial Crime Prevention and Enterprise Knowledge Intelligence. MOZN technologies are built for global scale while adapting to the realities of every market it serves.

For more information, visit www.mozn.ai

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