DUBAI, UAE: Cercli, the AI-native people platform founded by former Careem executives, has launched Cera, a dedicated AI hiring agent, and an AI-native Applicant Tracking System (ATS) to help companies identify, evaluate, and hire talent faster through automated candidate screening, scoring, and workflow management. The new recruitment suite connects directly with Cercli’s existing HR and payroll platform, enabling businesses to manage hiring and workforce operations within a single unified system.

The launch comes as hiring teams face mounting pressure to process growing application volumes while maintaining hiring quality, particularly as remote work, global recruitment, and AI-generated applications reshape modern hiring.

According to reporting by The Times on LinkedIn’s AI hiring tools, recruiters spend roughly 20 hours per week on repetitive and administrative hiring tasks, including writing job descriptions, screening CVs, and coordinating interviews.

The structural problem runs deeper than individual inefficiency. McKinsey's HR Monitor 2025, which surveyed 1,925 companies and 4,000 employees found that only 19% of core HR processes are currently enhanced by AI, with 32% still in pilot phases, meaning most organisations are far from realising the potential of tools already available to them.

Gartner goes further, predicting that by 2030, 50% of current HR activities will be AI-automated or performed by AI agents, fundamentally transforming how recruiting teams operate. The direction of progress is clear, what separates leading organisations today is how quickly they close the gap.

Cera is built for exactly that gap. It automates core recruitment functions including job description creation, CV screening, candidate ranking, interview coordination, and feedback management within a single AI-native workflow. The system generates structured candidate summaries that highlight experience, strengths, and potential risk signals, including patterns such as role stability, career progression, and relevance to the position.

Rather than simply filtering applications, Cera prioritises candidates based on role compatibility scoring, helping hiring teams focus on applicants who meet a defined threshold of fit while reducing time spent reviewing low-relevance profiles in high-volume pipelines.

The platform centralises recruitment workflows into a unified system, reducing fragmentation across hiring, scheduling, and evaluation processes while enabling recruiters to focus more on candidate engagement and strategic hiring decisions rather than operational coordination.

“The future of recruitment is intelligent decision-making powered by AI,” says David Reche, Co-Founder and Chief Technology and Product Officer of Cercli. “Modern hiring teams need intelligent tools that can help them identify the right candidates quickly, reduce operational complexity, and improve hiring outcomes at scale. That’s the shift we’re building toward with Cera.”

Founded in the UAE in 2023, Cercli was created to solve fragmentation across people operations, bringing hiring, payroll, HR, and workforce management into a unified AI-native platform. Since launch, the company has raised $12 million in funding and works with high-growth organisations including Humantra, Huspy, and Ziina.

Cercli plans to continue expanding its AI capabilities across workforce operations as part of its broader vision to build modern infrastructure for global people management. The company is also scaling beyond the MENA region into markets including the US and Europe.

For more information on Cercli, visit their website: https://www.cercli.com/

For media inquiries, please reach out to Sakshi at sakshi@cameocomms.me

About Cercli

Cercli is an AI-native people platform designed to unify hiring, payroll, HR, and workforce operations into a single system. Founded in the UAE in 2023 by former Careem colleagues, Cercli helps companies streamline people operations through automation and AI-driven intelligence. Backed by $12 million in funding, Cercli serves high-growth companies across the MENA region and is expanding globally into the US and Europe.