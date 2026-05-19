Cairo: JUZUR, one of Egypt’s and the region’s leading real estate developers, has announced the commencement of construction work on its modern commercial project “Neo” in the heart of New Cairo. The project is designed to deliver an integrated experience that brings together work, leisure, and specialized services in one destination.

Located in a strategic area spanning approximately 4.5 feddans, Neo is a modern commercial hub that includes retail units, medical clinics, and administrative offices. The project features a contemporary architectural design that reflects JUZUR’s innovative approach across its portfolio, while its façade featuring digital screens across parts of the exterior, adding a distinctive modern identity.

Neo is aimed at a diverse audience of investors, doctors, and companies seeking strategic locations and integrated business spaces. The current construction phase marks the beginning of the project’s implementation plan, which is guided by a well-structured development strategy focused on delivering commercial and administrative solutions that respond to market needs, while also adopting the latest sustainable construction techniques and smart planning practices to enhance quality of life and create long-term value.

Mr. Hossam Reda, CEO of JUZUR, said: “We are committed to delivering projects that align with market needs and offer real value to investors and customers. Neo reflects the company’s direction toward developing mixed-use projects in strategic locations with modern designs.”

He added that the opening of the project’s sales center represents an important step toward direct engagement with clients and introducing them to the project’s details and plans. He also noted that the project has already seen strong demand, with around 30% of the project sold, reflecting customers’ strong confidence in the development.

JUZUR is recognized as a strategic partner in building integrated urban communities that support the economy and create new job opportunities. The company’s investments across its various projects total approximately EGP 13 billion, and it remains committed to delivering sustainable value to customers and partners as part of its ongoing expansion and growth strategy.