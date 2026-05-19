It enhances the seamless flow of goods across borders through end-to-end automation and digital connectivity between relevant entities.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai CommerCity, today announced the enhancement of its integration with the cross-border e-commerce platform, in collaboration with Dubai Customs, Dubai Municipality, and NAQEL Express, marking a qualitative step that contributes to the development of the digital trade ecosystem and accelerates the movement of goods across borders, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for digital commerce.

The integration forms part of broader efforts to connect free zones with logistics and e-commerce service providers through an advanced digital platform built on blockchain technology. The platform supports end-to-end automation across the trade journey, from order placement and customs clearance to final delivery, while ensuring the highest levels of transparency, traceability and efficiency.

Dubai CommerCity, the region’s first free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce and a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties, plays a pivotal role in the initiative by facilitating collaboration among stakeholders while enhancing the readiness of businesses operating within its ecosystem to scale regionally and internationally through an integrated digital infrastructure.

A Qualitative Step

Abdulrahman Shahin, Senior Vice President of Operations at Dubai CommerCity, said: “This integration marks a qualitative step in strengthening connectivity across the digital commerce ecosystem, linking free zones, regulatory authorities, and logistics providers to enable seamless operations and faster cross-border trade flows. The initiative is designed to support companies within our ecosystem in scaling more efficiently through an integrated digital environment that enhances compliance and accelerates execution, in alignment with the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.”

Ensuring Product Safety and Compliance

Dubai Municipality contributed to the regulatory enablement of the initiative by facilitating clearance procedures for controlled goods and issuing the required approvals for the transfer of e-commerce shipments from free zones to the local market, ensuring full adherence to applicable regulations and standards.

Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, reaffirmed the municipality’s commitment to strengthening market trust and competitiveness by enabling the seamless flow of goods within an integrated regulatory framework that carefully balances product safety requirements with smooth procedures.

She said: “As a key partner in this initiative, we focus on strengthening collaboration and continuous coordination with our strategic partners across the public and private sectors, leveraging innovative oversight solutions to accelerate product release and approval processes for e-commerce operations. Effective regulation is achieved through integrated collaboration across all parties. This approach ensures products reach end consumers in line with the highest safety standards, while maintaining accelerated processing timelines and supporting a sustainable, investment-friendly environment aligned with global developments.”

Advancing Smart Customs Solutions

Dubai Customs serves as the technical enabler of the platform through the development and deployment of the cross-border e-commerce platform, enabling seamless digital integration across stakeholders while reducing reliance on manual processes and enhancing compliance within a secure, decentralised framework.

Matar Al Muhairi, Director Client Happiness Department at Dubai Customs, said: “This platform reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing smart customs solutions that directly enhance trade facilitation, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs for stakeholders, thereby strengthening Dubai’s position as a global trade hub. Through this initiative, we continue to enable this digital ecosystem through advanced infrastructure that supports integration across entities, reinforces transparency, and builds a more agile and trusted business environment capable of accommodating growth and adapting to evolving global trade dynamics.”

Enhancing Supply Chain Efficiency

NAQEL Express is leveraging this integration to improve operational efficiency and optimise supply chain performance through full automation and reduced dependency on traditional processing models.

Dr. Adnan Ibrahim Al Marzooa, Deputy CEO of NAQEL Express, stated: “This integration has enabled a significant transformation in our operational model by reducing processing time and automating clearance and delivery workflows, resulting in enhanced supply chain efficiency and improved service delivery. It also supports our expansion in e-commerce operations with greater confidence, underpinned by a fully integrated digital framework that enhances transparency and end-to-end shipment visibility.”

Integrated digital trade model

This collaboration represents an advanced model of partnership across government, semi-government, and private sectors, combining regulatory alignment with technological innovation to establish a scalable and integrated e-commerce ecosystem. The initiative supports the attraction of high-value investments and further strengthens Dubai’s competitiveness within the global digital economy.

It is expected to unlock new growth opportunities for e-commerce companies and encourage global players to establish regional distribution hubs in Dubai, benefiting from its advanced digital infrastructure and agile regulatory environment, thereby reinforcing its role as a leading global centre for digital trade and supply chain innovation.