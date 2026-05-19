Full-service flights between Riyadh and London to commence 1 July 2026 with additional destinations to be announced soon

Sfeer loyalty members to receive ‘Best Offer Guarantee’, including exclusive benefits, free Wifi and rewards

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, today announced the launch of full public sales for flights between Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (RUH) and London Heathrow (LHR). This key route, which introduces the new aircraft on 1 July 2026, strengthens the airline's mission to connect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with major global and regional hubs and deliver a world-class travel and logistics experience.

Ticket purchases can be made from today (19 May, 2026) through the Riyadh Air App, Riyadh Air website at riyadhair.com, or through preferred travel providers and platforms. Guests are also invited to become ‘Founding Members’ of the airline’s loyalty program, Sfeer, ensuring a Best Offer Guarantee and free Wifi while earning rewards from their very first flight.

Riyadh Air has operated daily flights to London Terminal 4 since 26 October 2025, utilizing the airline’s technical spare “Jamila” as part of its Pathway to Perfect operational readiness program, during which tickets have been available for booking. Jamila flights will continue to be available for booking through Riyadh Air’s approved travel partners until 30 June 2026.

Starting today, sales on the London-Riyadh service from 1 July 2026 are fully open to the public and will operate exclusively on the airline’s new state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, featuring unparalleled cabin interiors and experiences.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said, "Today marks a truly exciting milestone for Riyadh Air as we introduce our new aircraft and signature premium experience on our established London route. It demonstrates our deep commitment to delivering a truly world-class journey for our guests, one that blends exceptional comfort, cutting-edge technology and our distinctive Saudi 'Hafawa' hospitality from the moment they step on board.”

Douglas added: “Connecting Saudi Arabia with the UK directly and beyond through our growing network of global destinations including Jeddah, Cairo and Dubai, sits at the very heart of what we are building at Riyadh Air and the Kingdom’s ambitions under Vision 2030. We look forward to welcoming our guests aboard to experience the future of air travel.”

Daily flights to London Heathrow (LHR) on RX401: (All times local)

Depart RUH at 02:35

Arrive LHR at 07:30

Daily flights to Riyadh (RUH) on RX402: (All times local)

Depart LHR at 09:35

Arrive RUH at 18:05

The Riyadh-London route is a cornerstone of the airline’s UK expansion, linking two G20 capital cities. This service strengthens a key economic corridor, further facilitating investment and commerce between the Kingdom and London's established status as a global financial center. The route also caters to growing tourism demand in both directions, fostering cultural exchange and providing essential connectivity for travelers exploring the rich heritage and modern attractions of both cities.

The service also positions Riyadh as a key transport hub, offering convenient onward connections for passengers travelling from London to soon-to-be-announced global destinations.

Premium Comfort and Style

Riyadh Air's new 787-9 Dreamliners offer a four-class configuration – Business Elite, Business, Premium Economy and Economy – each designed to deliver exceptional comfort and cutting-edge technology. This includes, for a truly personalized audio experience, Bluetooth audio connectivity and traditional physical audio jacks available at every seat, across all classes. Business Elite and Business share a fully flat-bed 1-2-1 layout, with AC Power USB-C and USB-A charging and immersive high-fidelity sound delivered directly into the headrests. Premium Economy's 2-3-2 layout features privacy headrest wings, additional storage, expandable surfaces, four USB-C charging points, while Economy offers 6-way adjustable headrests and two USB-C charging points in a 3-3-3 configuration. Throughout all classes, seats are ergonomically crafted with plush foam and premium fabrics for deep, restorative comfort.

The world’s most modern in-flight entertainment experience

Guests on Riyadh Air’s Dreamliners will experience one of the world's most modern in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems, offering a rich selection of over 500 movies and 600 TV series from partners like Shahid, Disney+, HBO Max, and Warner Bros., complemented by 1,000 audio albums and playlists, via Panasonic Avionics’ innovative Astrova IFE system, which delivers pioneering technology including 'mobile-first' connectivity, cinema-quality visuals, wireless listening via Bluetooth® and USB-C charging.

Signature Onboard Hospitality

Riyadh Air guests will also experience restorative Saudi-made Kayanee in-flight products, with bespoke Disney amenity kits for younger travelers, the finest in-flight dining experience, luxurious bedding by John Horsfall and a customized wellness journey that touches all five senses to ensure a peaceful flight. Guests travelling in Business Elite and Business will receive exclusive Kayanee loungewear, while Premium Economy guests will be treated to a Kayanee loungewear top, ensuring every guest arrives feeling refreshed and at ease.

Sfeer: for a generation in motion

Guests planning to travel on our London Heathrow route can unlock exclusive benefits by joining Riyadh Air's loyalty program, Sfeer. The name Sfeer derives from the Arabic word for "Ambassador" and the English word "sphere," embodying the generous spirit of Saudi Arabia while fostering a global

community. It offers a Best Offer Guarantee, including a range of unique benefits such as a "no points of expiry" policy, the ability for members to share level points with friends and family, and complimentary onboard Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity.

The program is distinguished by its blend of community engagement with gamified experiences, featuring challenges and leaderboards, and is designed to be a comprehensive digital lifestyle ecosystem that provides value to a new generation of travelers both in the air and on the ground through exclusive partnerships and events. Early Sfeer members join an elite club of ‘The Founders’, who will receive priority access to bookings on new routes, along with other benefits.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a wholly owned PIF company, is redefining global travel as a full-service global carrier based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Since its launch in March 2023, Riyadh Air has committed to building a modern, efficient fleet and embracing careful sustainability practices, focusing on responsible operations and thoughtful innovation throughout every journey. Each aircraft features advanced cabin interiors, next-generation digital inflight entertainment, and seamless connectivity, ensuring every guest enjoys a memorable experience. By 2030, Riyadh Air aims to connect guests to over 100 destinations worldwide, with authentic Saudi hospitality at the heart of every flight.

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