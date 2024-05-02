Nairobi, Kenya: - Peach Cars, a prominent player in the Kenyan used car market, has joined forces with Umba Microfinance Bank to introduce a groundbreaking 24-hour car financing option for customers. This collaboration represents a significant stride towards making car ownership more accessible and convenient, aligning with Peach Cars' vision of revolutionizing the car-buying experience.

Improving Access to Hassle-Free Car Financing

The partnership between Peach Cars and Umba Microfinance Bank aims to empower car buyers by offering swift and hassle-free access to financing solutions. Through Umba Microfinance Bank, customers can now secure financing of up to 70% of the vehicle's value, with processing times as rapid as 24 hours. This innovative approach eliminates the traditional barriers associated with obtaining car financing, enabling buyers to drive away with their desired vehicle without unnecessary delays.

Simplified Process, Seamless Experience

The process of obtaining financing through Peach Cars and Umba Microfinance Bank is designed to be straightforward and user-friendly:

Browse and Select: Customers can explore the extensive range of quality-tested, used cars available on the Peach Cars website, selecting the vehicle that best suits their preferences and needs. Document Submission: Upon choosing a car, customers submit their identification and other relevant documents through the Peach Cars platform. These details are securely transmitted to Umba for swift processing. Fast Approval: Umba Microfinance Bank expedites the financing application process, aiming to provide approval within 24 hours. This rapid turnaround ensures that buyers can proceed with their purchase without undue delays. Drive Away Hassle-Free: Upon approval, customers can confidently drive away in their newly acquired vehicle, knowing that the financing process has been seamlessly facilitated by Peach Cars and Umba Microfinance Bank.

Empowering Customers to Shift into Gear

The partnership between Peach Cars and Umba Microfinance Bank isn't just about selling cars—it's about empowering customers to kickstart their car ownership journey with confidence. By offering accessible and reliable car financing options, we're putting the power directly into the hands of Nairobi's drivers, ensuring they can cruise towards their car ownership goals without hitting any speed bumps.

In a joint statement during the partnership launch, Zach Petroni, Co-founder and COO of Peach Cars, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration's impact on Nairobi's car buyers. "We are excited to announce our partnership with Umba. It perfectly aligns with our commitment to empower buyers and sellers in the Kenyan used car market. Through accessible and reliable car financing options, we are empowering our customers with more options to realize their dream of owning a car with confidence."

Tiernan Kennedy, CEO of Umba Microfinance Bank, echoed Petroni's sentiments, stating, "Our partnership with Peach Cars underscores our dedication to providing fast and dependable financing solutions tailored to our customers' needs. Whether it's owning a car or saving for the future, our objective is to empower Kenyans to achieve their financial goals swiftly and confidently."

About Peach Cars

Peach Cars is dedicated to transforming the car ownership experience in Sub-Saharan Africa by connecting buyers and sellers of used cars through its innovative marketplace. Committed to delivering exceptional customer service, Peach Cars strives to revolutionize car ownership in Kenya with its user-friendly platform and unparalleled customer experience.

About Umba Microfinance Bank

Umba Microfinance Bank is a leading digital bank operating in Kenya and Nigeria, offering businesses and individuals a secure financial platform for spending, saving, and lending. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, Umba Microfinance Bank is committed to empowering customers with convenient financial solutions tailored to their requirements. Fully licensed by the Central Bank of Kenya and deposit insured by the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), Umba Microfinance prioritizes customer satisfaction and financial inclusion.

