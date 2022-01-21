PHOTO
Dubai-based Rising Giants Network (RGN), a podcasting network committed to providing immersive premium podcast experiences, has officially launched their first ever subscription-based podcast called “ ” (Decision Points). The Arabic language podcast, spoken in a Saudi dialect, revolves around historic decisions and a deep dive into the consequences that followed. Focus topics include political, military, and technological breakthroughs.
The show falls under a new concept called RGN / RGN Originals, which is a series of non-fiction premium podcasts powered by Rising Giants Network. The subscription is priced at 4.99 AED (via Apple Podcasts).
Hosted by Abdullah Mansour, a well-known host, commentator and voice artist, the show is uniquely narrated and vocalized with the overall goal of highlighting significant moments and discussing their long-lasting effects. The show has some great storylines in the pipeline, some of which include the first use of nuclear weapons and the inspiring story of Mark Zuckerberg, to name a few.
With podcasts quickly becoming one of the most popular ways for individuals in the region to consume content; RGN is all set for its Q1 releases, with a full stack of podcasts lined up under their RGN / RGN Originals banner.
About Rising Giants Network:
Rising Giants Network is a story-telling company that is focused on scripting, producing, and building the world’s most immersive podcast experiences. Our stories are crafted from the ground-up to capture the imagination of our listeners and transport them into the world’s they choose to jump into.
We work with a wide range of talented story tellers who have the passion, experience and in-depth knowledge to cover the stories that we choose to tell.
Spanning across a wide variety of subjects, we deliver relevant content and stories that engage a large group of audiences across the MENA Region & beyond.
