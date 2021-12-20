PHOTO
Riyadh : Strengthening the efforts of the Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) to develop Saudi Arabia as a global leader in logistics and transportation, King Abdulaziz Port Dammam has been included as one of the key port of call in the newly launched Gulf China Service (GCS), a new weekly service connecting central and south China to the Gulf region.
The new service is offered by a consortium of vessels deployed by Pacific International Lines (PIL), Regional Container Lines (RCL), and CULines (CUL), and arrived on 15th December 2021 in Saudi Global Ports berth. As one of the only two ports in the Middle East included in the GCS, King Abdulaziz Port Dammam plays a pivotal role in ensuring direct and efficient connectivity with China for importers and exporters in the Kingdom and the wider region as it is the start and end of the circular service. From Dammam, the service will directly connect to Ningbo without stopping any major ports along its route. Thus, highlighting the importance of the Kingdom’s exports to the Far East’s market and a testament of the King Abdulaziz Port Dammam’s improved capabilities.
King Abdulaziz Port Dammam is one of the three Saudi ports included in the 2021 edition of Lloyd's List of Top 100 Ports. As the main gateway of cargo to the eastern and central provinces in Saudi Arabia, it provides high-quality services through its advanced systems and efficient, transparent operations. MAWANI aims to transform the port into a distinguished maritime services hub through the delivery of world-class cargo handling and logistic services at national, regional, and international levels.
The Authority has launched a series of innovative strategies and programs designed to enhance the performance and competitiveness of the seaports in Saudi Arabia. These come as part of efforts to build a sustainable and prosperous marine ecosystem in the Kingdom, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.
In addition to consistently upgrading the infrastructure and operational capabilities of the Kingdom’s ports, MAWANI has been building partnerships with leading international marine lines to expand Saudi Arabia's links with seaports across the globe and ensure the optimal utilization of its container handling capabilities.
