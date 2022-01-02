Manama, Bahrain : BNET, the national telecommunications infrastructure company, announced the appointment of Mrs. Shaima Al Hamed as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Mrs. Shaima brings with her extensive knowledge as a results-oriented leader with a record of applying business transformation, restructuring and growth strategies with over seventeen years of experience in the field of ICT and Media-Technologies Management. Mrs. Shaima holds an MBA from the University of Strathclyde with a focus on strategy building and implementation, and a BSc. in Computer Science from the University of Bahrain. She also carries multiple certifications in the fields of leadership, management, and technology.

Mr. Ahmed Jaber Aldoseri, CEO of BNET, commented: “Mrs. Shaima Al Hamed’s appointment comes in line with our strategy to attract qualified and expert national talent, which additionally supports BNET’s plan to empower highly qualified Bahraini women in leadership positions within the company.”

On behalf of BNET’s executive management, Mr. Aldoseri welcomed the new CCO, Mrs. Shaima Al Hamed. BNET’s executive members expressed their excitement in working alongside the new CCO to ensure achieving BNET’s strategic goals.

On this occasion Mrs. Shaima Al Hamed said: “I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to BNET’s board of directors and CEO for their confidence. I look forward to working closely with BNET’s members and contributing my extensive experience and passion in digital transformation towards a goal of further achievement and success of the company.”

About BNET

BNET B.S.C.© is the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national broadband network responsible for the design, construction and operation of Fiber infrastructure. BNET’s operations are governed by the Kingdom’s telecommunication policy and directions through the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

Formerly a part of Bahrain’s Telecommunication Company (Batelco), BNET separated from Batelco and was launched in October 2019, becoming the sole developer for Fiber infrastructure in Bahrain. The company’s launch was key to the implementation of the 4th National Telecommunication Plan (NTP4 2016), which prioritised country-wide access to affordable, reliable and secure ultra-fast Fiber broadband services. This marked a new era for telecommunications in in Bahrain, preparing the country for a digital future with first class infrastructure and enhancing its position as a regional hub for information technologies.

BNET provides wholesale products and services to licensed operators of telecommunication services in Bahrain, ensuring equal and fair access to all in order to encourage healthy market competition and facilitate consumer welfare.

