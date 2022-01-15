Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, has signed an agreement with Zain Bahrain, a key telecom services operator in the country, for installation of two telecommunication towers within its integrated city in the kingdom.

This comes in line with Diyar Al Muharraq's commitment to strengthen cooperation with local telecommunication companies and the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) in order to extend the range of signal coverage to all areas across the city.

The first telecommunications tower will be constructed and operated within Deerat Al Oyoun, and an additional tower will be installed to serve Al Naseem and the ERA project, providing better mobile network and internet services for residents and visitors alike.

Both towers will contribute to achieving Diyar Al Muharraq's goal of installing 13 towers as per its current agenda for the City's communications network.

Following implementation of the TRAs plan to rectify the conditions of the existing telecom towers and reduce the number of towers, the new structures will be shared by all telecommunication companies operating in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The two parties discussed collaboration prospects to improve quality of life, operational efficiency and services throughout the Masterplan; as per the smart cities' standards and requirements.

Commenting on the occasion, Zain Bahrain Managing Director Mohammed Zainalabedin said: "We are extremely delighted to expand our network coverage in Bahrain via this collaboration with Diyar Al Muharraq, one of the top companies in the real estate sector. We mutually aim to achieve Bahrains vision of providing strong telecommunications, internet infrastructure and a robust network, which will benefit residents and visitors of the development."

Zain Bahrain is part of the Zain Group, a leading telecommunications operator across the Middle East and Africa, which provides various telecom services to over 50 million customers.

Committed to being one of the most prominent contributors to the country's development and prosperity, Zain Bahrain has continuously supported the kingdom's position on the global telecommunications landscape, he added.

Diyar Al Muharraq CEO Engineer Ahmed Al Ammadi said: "We are proud to be taking one step further towards achieving our goal of providing comprehensive, high-quality infrastructure for Diyar Al Muharraq's residents and visitors."

"The new telecommunication towers will enable wider coverage for mobile and internet networks throughout the City and neighboring areas. As part of the Citys ongoing development, we look forward to collaborating with service providers to install additional telecommunication towers in the future," he added.

Diyar Al Muharraq is one of the largest integrated cities in the kingdom, which works to preserve the Bahraini family values while offering a variety of housing solutions and a luxurious modern lifestyle.

The project offers a unique, balanced mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities, creating a fully integrated and futuristic model city.-TradeArabia News Service