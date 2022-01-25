Al-Rushaid: We are committed to raise awareness in society about all issues related to the banking sector through our branches and digital platforms

The guide provides an easily accessible reference incorporating all the campaign’s topics and NBK’s role in supporting it

Underscoring its intensified efforts in support of the banking awareness campaign “Let’s Be Aware” recently launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait, and its keenness to raise customer’s awareness and spreading the banking culture in society, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has published an electronic version of the all-inclusive guide of “Let’s Be Aware” campaign, for easy access and keeping.

The guide has been published on all NBK’s social media platforms, website, as well as via WhatsApp and soon via SMS for convenience of reference.

The document highlights NBK’s role in supporting the campaign, and provides a summary of all covered topics including: bank cards, the process of borrowing and financing, services provided for special needs customers, investment and savings, personal finance, security tips, customer protection, and virtual currencies.

Each topic in the guide includes a concise explanation, in addition to links to all details related to the topic on NBK’s website and social media accounts, giving the reader access to all audio-visual materials as well.

On this occasion, Abdul-Mohsen Al-Rushaid, AGM – Communications and Social Media at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “NBK is keen on supporting all the initiatives of the Central Bank of Kuwait, and we intensify our efforts in support of “Let’s Be Aware” campaign, in line with our endeavors to promote financial culture among all segments of society, and raise awareness about how to make the utmost benefit from the various services provided by banks.”

“Publishing the electronic version of the all-inclusive guide of NBK’s role in supporting the efforts of the “Let's Be Aware” campaign will serve as a reference that is easy to access and keep,” he mentioned.

Al-Rushaid accentuated the importance of the campaign’s awareness agenda, which focuses on educating customers on their rights and all the services they can avail, as well as spreading awareness on the importance of saving and familiarizing customers with appropriate investment channels.

“At NBK, we are committed to play our leading role in raising the awareness in society about all issues related to the banking sector, through our branches as well as all digital platforms, which have the highest penetration levels among all Kuwaiti banks,” he added.

Al-Rushaid noted that NBK is a key partner in all the initiatives and campaigns of the Central Bank of Kuwait aiming to raise financial awareness and banking culture among all segments of society.

It is worth mentioning that the banking awareness campaign “Let’s Be Aware” was launched by by the Central Bank of Kuwait in collaboration with Kuwait banks, with a view to spread the financial culture and enhance bank customers’ knowledge of their rights and obligations, and the best ways to benefit from the banking services. It also aims to promote the saving and investment culture, by publishing a variety of awareness materials provided by the campaign and information related to financial culture.

The campaign covers a variety of topics including the process of borrowing, bank cards, education on the rights of special needs customers, as well as tips on cybersecurity and protection of bank accounts. It also provides guidance regarding complaint submission mechanisms, protection of customers’ rights, introduction of the functions of the banking sector and its role in promoting and developing the economy, in order to familiarize all segments of society with financial and banking transactions.

-Ends-

For more information about the campaign, please visit:

NBK’s website: https://www.nbk.com/en/kuwait/services-and-support/let-s-be-aware.html

Campaign’s website: https://www.dirayakw.com/

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022