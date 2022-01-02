Within the framework of its strategic plan and in pursuit of the permanent endeavor of the state and its political leadership to develop and develop the governorates of Upper Egypt and establish large national projects there, MRB has succeeded in managing commercial malls and investment projects.



In contracting to implement, manage and operate two projects in Assiut Governorate, the first is an integrated medical center and it's called ( Cloud clinics ) , it's on an area of 1750 square meters divided into 2 basements, a ground floor, and 4 typical floors.



The MRB Company is fully undertaking the project, starting with the architectural and engineering design, implementation, through the housing phases, and ending with the management and operation phase, in cooperation with IMS, A memorandum of cooperation was signed between them on this project and other projects inside and outside Cairo.

The other project is a specialized commercial center for mobile phones and electronic devices and it's called (Mobizone)it's on an area of 295.94 square meters, divided into 2 basements, a ground floor, and 4 floors, next to several commercial and residential facilities. The company also undertakes the project completely with engineering design, implementation, management, and operation of the project as a whole.



In this regard, Eng. Mohammed Rashid, President of MRB, stated that this contract comes within the framework of the search for presenting an architectural and engineering thought on the latest international architectural styles and diversity in the management and operation of several malls in all disciplines, whether commercial, administrative, medical and hotel, which has a large scale in several projects within the new administrative capital, which numbered to more than 15 projects,

, or medical malls, which are managed in cooperation with several specialists in this field.



Rashid also revealed the registration of MRB as the first integrated company in the field of consulting, management, and operation of malls in the Administrative Capital for Urban Development Company. In providing everything new in this field with the best international quality to be applied to Egyptian projects and making these services available to all investors, whether Egyptian or foreign investors.



MRB extends its thanks and appreciation to its valued customers and success partners for their trust and cooperation with them.

