Inaugural intake of 13 Saudi Graduates welcomed to A&M’s new Bidayah Graduate Program to train future management consultants.

Head count in the Saudi office has grown sixfold over the past year.

Riyadh – Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has announced the official incorporation of its regional headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking a significant commitment to the Kingdom and its ambitious Vision 2030.

The establishment of the RHQ is a testament to A&M’s dedication to contributing to the Kingdom's transformative agenda. The company has experienced strong growth in Saudi Arabia with the team growing sixfold in the past year alone.

As the company continues to deepen its roots in the country, with expertise across various sectors – from banking and tax to healthcare and disputes & investigations – this strategic move aims to leverage local insights in the Kingdom to drive sustainable growth and innovation.

In line with the occasion, A&M is welcoming an intake of 13 exceptionally talented Saudi graduates to the inaugural session of our Bidayah Graduate Program. Chosen from a highly competitive pool of applicants, these individuals represent the bright future of the Kingdom and the potential that A&M sees in the local talent.

Welcoming the announcement, James Dervin, Managing Director of A&M in the Middle East, and Co-head in the region, said, “The Bidayah Graduate Program is designed to develop the next generation of execution-focused leaders in management consulting, guided by the A&M principles of leadership, action and results. Over the course of 12 months, participants will undergo rigorous training, engage in live project work, and receive mentorship from seasoned industry experts.

“Coupled with the incorporation of our RHQ in Saudi Arabia, the program underscores A&M's commitment to investing in the professional development of Saudi nationals and aligning with the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030. We are confident that our new graduates will make an indelible, positive impact on our firm and the clients we serve and look forward to a bright future for our growing Saudi office.”

Commenting on the close alignment of A&M’s global brand with the local market dynamic in Saudi Arabia, Bryan Marsal, A&M’s CEO and Co-Founder, said, “The all-encompassing nature of the Saudi Arabian transformation is driving significant demand for A&M’s distinctive ‘get-stuff-done’ brand of services – for our ability to fix problems, our ‘skin in the game’, and our freedom from audit conflicts.

“As the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiatives progress quickly from strategy to implementation, our hands-on, senior-led teams are being increasingly called on to help clients navigate complexity and drive delivery and results. A&M is investing heavily to ensure we have the best local leadership and talent to support the rapidly evolving needs of our clients in the region.”

