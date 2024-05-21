Muscat: Committed to lead the transformation of business connectivity in Oman, Vodafone has unveiled the initial phase of its ground-breaking enterprise services with the launch of BLACK for Business postpaid plans. Flexible and tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses, the new plans bring the beloved features of BLACK to business customers, offering even greater value, convenience, and scalability.

Steadfast to deliver on its promise to “Make it Happen”, Vodafone is harnessing the global prowess of the Vodafone Group and tailoring it specifically for Oman through several first in the market product and service-features. The company is also leveraging its local strength in data allowance, award-winning network reliability, advance technologies and best-in-class customer care to enable businesses to grow and revolutionise their operations.

Eng. Mohammed Al Alawi, Head of Enterprise at Vodafone Oman, said: “Oman’s economic growth trajectory is underpinned by diversification and technological advancement. As we navigate this transformation, we at Vodafone Oman, recognise the critical need for adaptable communication solutions that empower enterprises to thrive in a dynamic marketplace. Our mission goes beyond connectivity; it's about enabling Oman's businesses to access and implement best international practices and use cases to allow local enterprises to compete globally and drive economic empowerment.”

True to its digital-first DNA, Vodafone business customers can easily sign-up for the plans via a newly launched business website. BLACK for Business offers five postpaid plans, Business Expand, Business Explore, Business Elite, Business Pioneer and Business Prime, catering to companies of all sizes. In addition, Vodafone has integrated some of its best-selling features including, data rollover, data and voice roaming to over 154 destinations as well as the ability to take the plans abroad to 29 Vodafone countries, to name just a few. In addition, Vodafone Oman is offering advanced SMS solutions to enable businesses to reach and connect to wider audiences.

Beyond the plans, Vodafone has addressed key mobile service challenges within the business community. Focusing on simplicity, useability, predictability and above all value for money, all five BLACK for Business postpaid plans offer unprecedented control and consumption monitoring capabilities for both business owners and their employees. Through a fully-customizable Self-Service Portal, businesses can manage their unique mobile communication requirements quickly and digitally with full autonomy over billing and administration, giving them the agility they need to make fast and sound decisions. Addressing yet another challenge with bill shocks, the Vodafone BLACK for Business postpaid plans is coming with a feature to cap bills to the purchased plans, for any further consumption Vodafone adopted an innovative hybrid model that allows employees to purchase add-ons in advance through the My Vodafone App to supplement their existing plans, while also enabling business admins to buy add-ons for their employees and pay for them later. This market-leading technology is further backed by a dedicated 24/7 enterprise call centre as well as account managers for all business customers, regardless of their size, all with the experience and understanding of business demands across different industries to ensure an efficient, value-adding partnership.

The introduction of BLACK for Business postpaid plans represents a strategic step forward in Vodafone’s journey in Oman. Underscored by the company’s drive to be at the forefront of technological developments, the new plans set the stage for what is to come in the world of enterprise telecommunications from Vodafone. The launch comes ahead of the 33rd edition of annual global technology show COMEX, where Vodafone has plans to showcase just how it is enabling businesses to transform.

Enterprise customers are invited to explore, sign-up and customise their plans online via vodafone.om/business. With three simple steps, signing-up for business plans has never been easier; all customers have to do is visit the website, share their company registration number and national ID and the team will be ready to onboard you Immediately. For more information, customers are welcome to visit any of Vodafone’s 75 Stores and eStores and partners across Oman.

Vodafone Oman’s BLACK for Business tariffs:

Tariff Business Expand Business Explore Business Elite Business Pioneer Business Prime Price (OMR) 6 12 16 24 36 Total data 8GB 25GB 38GB 86GB 118GB Local data 4GB 20GB 25GB 60GB 80GB Use local data in 29 destinations -- Yes Yes Yes Yes Bonus data 4GB 4GB 10GB 20GB 30GB Data for non-Vodafone destinations -- 1GB 3GB 6GB 8GB Calling minutes 600 minutes 1,200 minutes Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited SMS 600 Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Rollover unused data to next month -- Yes Yes Yes Yes Validity 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month Minimum Contract duration 12 Months

