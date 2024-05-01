Project’s wellness-centric design creates a tranquil environment, offering residents a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation

Dubai, UAE: Devmark, the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, proudly announces its third project with Condor Developers, a real estate development firm operating in the Middle East and Asia, as they unveil Sonate Residences in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT). Devmark has been selected once again as the Master Agency for this exceptional residential project, poised to redefine modern living in Dubai’s real estate landscape.

As the importance of health and wellness gains prominence, particularly in light of recent global events like the pandemic, Sonate Residences emerges as a beacon of sophistication and holistic well-being. Standing tall at 27 floors, this architectural marvel seamlessly integrates nature with contemporary living, offering residents an unparalleled experience in one of Dubai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

Featuring a range of spacious residential options, from cosy studios to expansive 3-bedroom units, Sonate Residences caters to diverse lifestyle preferences. The interiors of each unit embody the essence of mindful living, leveraging the abundance of natural light to illuminate spaces conducive to reflection and rejuvenation. Purposefully selected materials and components adorn the homes, fostering a sense of tranquillity and calmness. The ceilings are extended and contoured to maximise coolness and a feeling of immeasurable calm, while textures are chosen to diminish harsh reflections and promote a sense of openness. Ceramic and tile finishes renowned for their rejuvenating qualities enhance the sense of well-being with every step.Top of Form

Embracing the ethos of wellness-centric living, Sonate Residences features premium amenities thoughtfully curated to elevate the resident experience. From the infinity pool and open cabanas to the nature-inspired play area and a paddle tennis court, every amenity inspires relaxation, recreation, and rejuvenation. Residents can bask in moments of tranquillity at the wellness sanctuary, enjoy cinematic experiences at the outdoor cinema, or find solace in the zen garden, complete with a dedicated kids’ pool.

Vidhyadharan Sivaprasad, Chairman and CEO of Condor Developments, said, “We are excited to once again collaborate with Devmark to launch our next project, Sonate Residences, underscoring our shared commitment to excellence and innovation within the real estate industry.”

He added, “Sonate Residences embodies our vision of creating holistic environments that foster well-being and connectivity. At Condor Developers, we take pride in delivering exceptional living spaces that transcend the ordinary. With Devmark’s unwavering dedication and expertise, we are confident that Sonate Residences will exceed expectations and emerge as a symbol of refined living for today’s families in Jumeirah Village Triangle.”

Sonate Residences seamlessly intertwines serenity with connectivity, granting residents effortless access to nearby community parks, schools, and vibrant avenues for leisure. Located near prominent landmarks, including major highways like Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed and Al Khail, and being mere minutes away from Jumeirah Beach and Al Maktoum International Airport, residents enjoy unparalleled accessibility to Dubai’s premier attractions.Top of Form

Sean McCauley, Devmark’s CEO, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey once again with Condor Developers, with Sonate Residences marking our third collaboration. Our sustained partnership is a testament to the trust and synergy between our teams, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of our projects. In a dynamic environment where discerning investors and homeowners seek more than just a place to live but a holistic living experience combined with luxury, Sonate Residences emerges as a distinguished haven in Jumeirah Village Triangle. We are eagerly anticipating the launch of this project, as is our broker community.”

With project completion anticipated in 2027, Devmark is now open for bookings, offering both post-handover and non-post-handover payment plans. This presents investors and homeowners with an exclusive opportunity to indulge in the epitome of luxury living.Top of Form

About Condor:

The Condor Group was established in the UAE in 1980 and specialises in engineering and construction of prestigious residential and hospitality projects. For over 40 years, Condor has reimagined luxurious towers, hotels and hospitals that seamlessly support people’s lifestyles, with more than 400 successfully completed projects across the Middle East and Asia.

Condor’s portfolio of projects includes technologically complex and iconic projects for the UAE government and semi-government sector and other multinational corporations.

About Devmark:

Devmark is the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, known for providing value through a developer-centric, results-driven approach. Devmark delivers an integrated consultancy across the entire developer value chain from project conceptualisation to the final sales process. With a proven track record of working with established global real estate brands, Devmark has become a trusted partner for developers in the market, with a market-leading and diverse senior leadership team. With a leadership team that has over 100 years of combined real estate experience and a sell-out volume of AED15.2 billion, Devmark is one of the most experienced real estate project sales and marketing consultancies in the UAE.

