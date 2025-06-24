DUBAI, UAE – Samana Developers, a distinguished and award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai, is pleased to announce the exceptional sell-out of its latest residential masterpiece, Samana Hills South, within a remarkable 90 minutes of its official launch. This AED 400 million development exemplifies Samana Developers' unwavering commitment to pioneering resort-style residential communities that meet robust market demand.

Strategically positioned within Dubai South, near the rapidly expanding Al Maktoum International Airport, Samana Hills South features 510 exquisitely designed studios, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments, all boasting elegant finishes and competitively priced from AED 570,000. Residents are afforded an unparalleled lifestyle, with access to over 30 resort-style amenities, including an outdoor cinema, wellness lounge, dedicated kids’ play area, and an aqua gym & spa. Offering flexible payment plans and substantial return on investment (ROI) potential, Samana Hills South represents a compelling opportunity for both discerning homeowners and astute investors.

"The extraordinary demand for Samana Hills South, achieving a full sell-out in just 90 minutes, is a powerful testament to the robust confidence investors and homeowners place in Dubai's dynamic real estate market and our strategic vision," stated Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers. "Our decision to develop in Dubai South is unequivocally anchored by its undeniable potential as the epicentre of future growth. With Al Maktoum International Airport poised to become the world's largest, capable of managing 260 million passengers annually, and the imminent creation of 500,000 new jobs alongside the ongoing development of Expo City, this district is experiencing unprecedented expansion."

Samana Developers' robust portfolio, exceeding AED 17 billion and commanding a 4.4% market share, underscores its unwavering dedication to strategic growth and innovation. The successful introduction of 12 new projects in 2024, including the globally acclaimed Samana Ocean Views Interiors by Elie Saab, highlights the developer's expansive vision and diverse offerings. Properties are meticulously chosen for their strategic locations, offering compelling opportunities for capital appreciation and attractive rental yields for both discerning end-users and astute investors. Samana Developers consistently receives accolades for its commitment to unparalleled quality and pioneering innovation within the real estate sector.

