Dubai, UAE: Taraf, the UAE-based real estate developer and a subsidiary of Yas Holding, announced today the appointment of Pinnacle International Piling Foundations LLC as the enabling contractor for the highly-anticipated KARL LAGERFELD Villas, located in the heart of Meydan, Mohammed Bin Rashid City.

Set against the backdrop of Dubai’s thriving luxury real estate market, the KARL LAGERFELD Villas project responds to the growing demand for ultra-premium residences. The Mohammed Bin Rashid City area, in particular, has become a magnet for investors thanks to its prime location, high rental returns, freehold ownership opportunities, and multi-billion-dirham infrastructure developments.

Mohamed Eldahan, CEO of Taraf, commented: "We are proud to collaborate with a globally respected partner who shares our vision to redefine luxury living. Our partnership with Pinnacle International marks a pivotal milestone in turning the Karl Lagerfeld Villas into reality. These villas are more than a residence; they embody elegance, creativity, and architectural integrity, infused with the legacy and unmistakable signature of Karl Lagerfeld. This development reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, while reinforcing Dubai’s global stature as a premier destination for luxury living and investment”.

Mr. Rahul Sai, Geotechnical Director of Pinnacle International commented: "We’re excited to bring our expertise to such a visionary project. Meydan’s landscape demands precision and innovation, qualities that align perfectly with Pinnacle’s approach to delivering resilient foundations.”

The KARL LAGERFELD Villas comprise of 51 ultra-luxury five- to seven-bedroom villas with bespoke interiors, private gardens, and exclusive clubhouse access, all overlooking the Crystal Lagoon with views of Downtown Dubai, with completion date targeted for Q4 2027.

About Taraf

Taraf is a property developer that will deliver prime residential spaces in the UAE. Launched at the start of 2023, the developer plans to introduce exquisite and exclusive luxury residential properties at iconic & prime locations for national and international clients. Taraf’s attention-to-detail approach reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality, lifestyle-driven places that inspire its communities and customers to realise their full potential. Taraf is a company under Yas Holding, a leading investment group headquartered in the UAE. The launch of Taraf falls in line with the group's efforts to diversify its portfolio, support its growth plans, as well as set new standards for a luxurious lifestyle for residents and investors in the UAE and beyond.

About Yas Holding

Yas Holding is a renowned UAE investment company with a multi-industry business portfolio, committed to driving performance and unlocking tangible value in local and international markets. From healthcare to aviation, technology and real estate, we adopt a strategic investment approach, focusing on sectors of tomorrow and driving innovation in areas which contribute to wellbeing, security and sustainable growth. Through our diverse investments and operating companies, we are committed to supporting the development of the UAE and the markets and communities we serve.

ABOUT KARL LAGERFELD

The House of KARL LAGERFELD shares the iconic vision and design aesthetic of its founder, Karl Lagerfeld, fused with a contemporary, forward-looking spirit. The brand celebrates his colossal legacy and breathes his passion, intuition and inexhaustible creativity into the core of its DNA.

Featuring Parisian-inspired classics with a rock-chic attitude, the brand portfolio includes ready-to-wear for women, men and kids, plus KARL LAGERFELD JEANS, bags, small leather goods, footwear, fragrances and eyewear. Additional categories include the KARL

LAGERFELD MAISON furniture collection and international hospitality projects. The Maison’s creative vision is led by Design Director Hun Kim. Other members of the KARL family are Brand Ambassador and Product Consultant Sebastien Jondeau, and Sustainability Ambassador Amber Valletta, amongst others.

KARL LAGERFELD connects with consumers at more than 200 stores worldwide — including premium wholesale and franchise partners — with key locations in Paris, London, Munich, Dubai and Shanghai. The brand has a robust digital presence across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and its KARL.COM flagship.

In 2019, KARL LAGERFELD joined the Fashion Pact, a global sustainability initiative seeking to transform the fashion industry through objectives in three areas: climate, biodiversity and ocean protection.