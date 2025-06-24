Air Europa's first flight from Abu Dhabi marks the Spanish carrier's Middle East debut

Enhanced partnership strengthens connectivity between the UAE and Spain

Abu Dhabi, UAE / Madrid, Spain - Etihad Airways and Air Europa have celebrated a historic milestone as Air Europa operates its inaugural wet-lease flight from Abu Dhabi to Madrid, marking the Spanish carrier's first-ever aircraft operation from the Middle East.

The landmark Boeing 787-9 service represents a significant evolution of the partnership between the two airlines, building on their expanded codeshare agreement and frequent flyer programme cooperation. This collaboration highlights the value of strategic partnerships in improving global connectivity and offering more seamless travel options for passengers across four continents.

Etihad now offers twice-daily services to Madrid, with the afternoon EY103 service operated by Air Europa's Boeing 787-9 aircraft featuring 32 Business class and 307 Economy seats. The wet-lease arrangement, alongside the expanded codeshare, strengthens the growing market between Abu Dhabi and Spain, and supports wider tourism and trade links between the two countries.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “Today marks a new chapter in our partnership with Air Europa. This collaboration demonstrates how Etihad can work with strategic partners to enhance our Madrid route and offer even greater choice for travellers between the UAE and Spain. By partnering with Air Europa, we're opening exciting possibilities for our passengers seeking to explore new destinations.”

Juan José Hidalgo, Air Europa's President, added: "“Partnering with Etihad Airways to launch our first Middle East service from Abu Dhabi is a major milestone for Air Europa. It allows us to better serve growing demand for travel between Spain and the UAE. Abu Dhabi is a world-class destination and an ideal platform for us to expand into new markets.”

The partnership reinforces Etihad’s commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s position as an attractive destination for both leisure and business travel, while also strengthening links with key European markets such as Spain. Together, Etihad and Air Europa offer passengers convenient travel options to more than 130 destinations across their combined networks.

The wet-lease operation establishes a strong foundation for more strategic initiatives between Etihad and Air Europa in the future, including opportunities for deeper commercial activities and expanded bilateral cooperation. Both airlines remain committed to exploring additional collaborative opportunities that will benefit passengers through enhanced travel options, improved connectivity, and seamless service delivery.

About Air Europa

Flying since 1986, Air Europa is a Spanish airline and a member of the SkyTeam alliance. The company's fleet of 54 aircraft is one of the most modern and sustainable in the industry, consisting of Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing 737 aircraft that guarantee maximum efficiency and comfort for its passengers. Air Europa flies to more than 55 destinations globally and has a strategic position in the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport hub, connecting Europe and America. The company stands out for its firm commitment to sustainability and decarbonization, as well as for its commitment to innovation through implementing the most advanced technologies for the digitalization and optimization of its processes. In addition, Air Europa offers a high level of excellence and is regularly ranked among the most punctual airlines in Europe.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more.