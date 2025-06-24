Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Jeraisy Electronic Services (JES), a leading Service Provider (ISP) company in Saudi Arabia, launched SASE services powered by Huawei at an event in Riyadh, marking a new chapter in its strategic network security collaboration and driving significant momentum toward Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation.

Abdulrahman Khaled Aljeraisy, GM of Jeraisy Electronic Services, stated that based on Huawei's AI-enabled network security convergence SASE solution and Jeraisy professional service capabilities, they will provide one-stop solutions with accurate detection and efficient O&M for more than 1000 customers in various industries with long-term cooperation.

Kellen Wang, Deputy CEO of Huawei KSA, stated that this collaboration brings together Huawei SASE Solution with AI technologies across a four-layer architecture—cloud, network, edge, and endpoints—leveraging JES's deep local expertise in the ISP market, setting a new benchmark for secure and intelligent digital transformation in the region.

Driving Network security Advancements in Alignment with Customers’ needs

With the ongoing implementation of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, digital transformation is accelerating across both public and private sectors, driving growth in the ICT and network security sectors. JES proactively sought technology partners to innovate its service model. Through a deep collaboration with Huawei, it successfully launches a next-generation security service based on the Huawei SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) solution, fully supporting its transition from a traditional Managed Service Provider (MSP) to a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), and aligning its offerings with the evolving security needs of government and enterprise clients.

Huawei SASE Solution: AI-Powered Network security

To meet JES’s transformation goals and business needs, Huawei provided the SASE Solution, designed to secure those scenarios across cloud, network, edge, and endpoints, with three core capabilities:

Intelligent Detection: Powered by AI-based threat detection engines, this solution achieves a 95% detection rate for unknown threats, which is 15% higher than the industry standard.

Intelligent Collaboration: By leveraging Huawei’s repository of over 8,000 inference rules and AI algorithms, the system automates 99% of security event handling, enabling full lifecycle threat management.

Intelligent Integration: A unified security controller integrates network and security operations, enabling real-time threat mitigation via coordinated responses across endpoints, networks, and security devices, effectively blocking threats at their source.

This solution has significantly enhanced JES’s security operations, enabling the delivery of more competitive, efficient, and intelligent managed security services to its customers.

Driving Efficiency and Unlocking Long-Term Value

In addition to strengthening security, the Huawei SASE Solution helps JES improve operational efficiency and lower the total cost of ownership (TCO).

10x Efficiency Boost: Unified platform operations for SD-WAN, firewall, and zero-trust functions streamline management workflows.

30% TCO Reduction: By deploying iMaster NCE-Campus and Qiankun OP locally, JES achieves integrated LAN/WAN and security operations, significantly lowering hardware reliance and resource investment.

Flexible Architecture: License pooling decouples resources from tenants, enabling agile business models and sustained profitability in a competitive market.

Looking Ahead: Building a Secure and Digital Saudi Arabia

Through this collaboration, JES has successfully transformed from a traditional MSP into a next-generation MSSP with the Huawei SASE solution. This evolution enables Jeraisy to deliver more agile, powerful, and scalable network security services to a broad customer base.

Huawei will continue to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, helping local enterprises achieve digital transformation, promote smart city development, and drive industrial upgrades, laying a solid foundation for a more secure and intelligent future for the Kingdom.

