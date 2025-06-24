Cairo: El Attal Holding has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Venture Lifestyle, Egypt’s leading event and concert organizer, to develop the country’s first winter-themed entertainment hub within the ‘101 project’ located in “Mostakbal City”. The project is being developed by Attal Properties, one of the group’s subsidiaries, with a total investment of USD 10 million.

The signing ceremony was attended by Eng. Ahmed El Attal, Chairman of El Attal Holding; and RabihMokbel, CEO and Founder of Venture Lifestyle;alongside several senior executives from both entities. This step comes as part of El Attal Holding’s strategy to offer a fully integrated urban experience that blends contemporary lifestyles, entertainment facilities, and hospitality services, reaffirming its commitment to redefining the concept of residential communities. It also supports the state’s national vision to promote real estate exports and strengthen Egypt’s position as a leading regional hub for real estate and tourism investment, in line with Egypt Vision 2030.

The project will be the first Winter Entertainment Hub in Egypt, fully designed and operated by Venture Lifestyle. It will host a series of international concerts and artistic events aimed at attracting both local and international visitors, with the official name of the hub expected to be announced during an upcoming launch event. The 101 has been selected as the venue for this project due to its prime location in the heart of Mostakbal City and its direct proximity to the Middle Ring Road, making it easily accessible and reinforcing its appeal as an integrated residential and investment destination.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Ahmed El Attal, Chairman of El Attal Holding, stated: “Our strategiccollaboration with Venture Lifestyle marks a milestone in our journey to provide a fully integrated urban lifestylethat combine residential living with entertainment. At Attal Holding, we aim to redefine real estate investment by introducing innovative lifestyle concepts that meet the expectations of new generations. Launching Egypt’s first Winter Entertainment Hub at The 101 reinforces our commitment to enhancing quality of life, positioning Egypt as a regional entertainment destination, and supporting the state’s vision to export real estate and elevate the appeal of new cities. Through this partnership, we will host a series of world-class events that cater to diverse tastes and offer a modern lifestyle in the heart of Mostakbal City."

For his part, Rabih Mokbel, CEO and Founder of Venture Lifestyle, commented: “We are pleased to collaborate with El Attal Holding to launch Egypt’s first winter entertainment hub, a significant step that reflects our shared vision to redefine the entertainment experience by developing innovative destinations that align with contemporary lifestyles and meet the aspirations of diverse audiences. This project also embodies our commitment to introducing new concepts that elevate quality of life through the integration ofresidential and entertainment experiences, thereby boosting the appeal of emerging urban communities and offering a distinctive addition to both the entertainment and tourism landscapes in the region. We strongly believe that Egypt’s real estate sector is among the most promising, particularly in light of the country’s rapid urban expansion and the strategic development and investment opportunities it offers."

“The 101” is one of the flagship developments by Attal Properties, launched in strategic partnership with The Arab Contractors. Located on Plot No. 1 of Phase One ofMostakbal City, New Cairo, the development spans approximately 424,200 square meters. It offers a wide variety of residential units, including maisonettes, twin houses, townhouses, villas, and apartment buildings, with unit sizes ranging from 120 to 500 square meters, catering to diverse lifestyles and needs. Notably, only 30% of the total land area is allocated to buildings, while 70% is dedicated to water features, green spaces, and comprehensive services, creating a sustainable and vibrant living environment. To ensure world-class qualitystandards, Attal Properties has partnered with leading local and international firms, including INVERSION for project management and development, globally renowned architect Xavier Vilalta, and YBA Architects, ensuring that The 101 combines architectural excellence with a future-forward vision of urban life.