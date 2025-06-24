British Safety Council held its annual Gala Dinner on 19 June to celebrate the winners of its International Safety Awards 2025, at the Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, London. This is the 67th year the awards have taken place and the 65th year of a gala dinner.

The prestigious event, which this year was sponsored by HSI Donesafe, was hosted by adventurer James Cracknell OBE, the celebrated former Olympic Rower, and included speeches by British Safety Council CEO, Mike Robinson, its chairman Peter McGettrick, and Dr. Tim Marsh, world-renowned Safety Psychologist and MD of Anker and Marsh.

The event combined a formal presentation ceremony with a dinner and evening of live entertainment.

The International Safety Awards recognise and celebrate organisations from around the world that have demonstrated to the satisfaction of the scheme’s independent judges their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill health during the previous calendar year. The awards also acknowledge organisations that have shown commitment to wellbeing and mental health at work.

In 2025, 789 organisations won an International Safety Award. They span all sectors with significant representation from the construction, manufacturing, oil, gas, mining, power and utility sectors. Winners were drawn from 45 countries worldwide. 212 organisations were awarded a Distinction, 371 organisations were awarded a Merit and 206 organisations achieved a Pass.

Only the best of the best wins an overall category award, and the full list of winners can be seen below.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, Mike Robinson said:

“These awards demonstrate the commitment of all organisations represented, not only to the health and safety of their own workforces, but to the British Safety Council’s vision that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work. As we celebrate individual and collective successes here tonight, we also understand what the success means outside the context of this evening. The safer and healthier workplaces you are building mean that more people get to go home safely at the end of each working day.

“And in an age defined by rapid change, this commitment to worker health, safety, and wellbeing has never been so needed, nor so important. The world is changing, and access to knowledge and support are invaluable tools in navigating social, political, environmental and technological change. Our members, working in more than 60 countries, share this same commitment, understanding that healthier and safer workplaces are more productive and more profitable too.

“It is our vision at the British Safety Council that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work – anywhere in the world. By sharing the achievements of the winners of these awards, we can inspire other employers everywhere to follow their lead and give workers’ health, safety and wellbeing the priority it rightly deserves.

In his address, Chairman of British Safety Council, Peter McGettrick said:

“I know I speak, in unison, with the trustees and staff of British Safety Council when I say just how impressed we have been with the quality of award entries we received this year. As ever, we remain grateful for a growing number of applications from different regions of the world, as each of these demonstrates a shared commitment to making the health, safety and wellbeing of workers a priority.

“Throughout the course of this evening, the theme of change has loomed large. It forces us to ask how we keep workers safe amid the rapid change that will come to define our near future. And as we stand, at the dawn of an Age of AI, we face a question previous generations have not wrestled with: how do we make wellbeing a constant in a world constantly in flux?

“Outside of this room, around the world, the challenge of managing change is no small feat. Ladies and gentlemen, you are playing your part in that transformation, and I thank you. I thank you for your attendance here tonight, for your hard work over the course of the year, and for the difference you are making in creating workplaces in which the workers of today and tomorrow can thrive.”

In his keynote address, Tim Marsh reflected on his career, from his first job as a psychologist studying suicides in the military, through a focus on safety leadership, behavioural safety, and safety culture, up to more recent times when his expertise as a safety psychologist has been at the forefront of developments on wellbeing and mental health at work.

Dr. Marsh underlined that, as we look to the future, and consider health, safety and wellbeing at work, we need to remember that good work is good for you (because it brings meaning, purpose, banter and camaraderie) – therefore it is important how we treat our colleagues and what our organisational cultures are like.

-Ends-

International Safety Awards 2025 – Category Winners

Free to Enter Awards

CEO of the Year

WINNER:

Reem Mohd Saeed Ahmad Hamdan, Electricity Distribution Company (EDCO)

In January 2022 Reem Hamdan became a Director General of the Electricity Distribution Company (EDCO), and has led strategic initiatives to improve occupational health and safety (OHS), energy efficiency, and gender inclusion, played a transformative role in health, safety, environmental sustainability, and workforce wellbeing in Jordan’s energy sector.

Her vision for Jordan’s energy sector is centred on expanding renewable energy integration through solar and wind projects, enhancing workplace safety with cutting-edge digital safety solutions & empowering employees through mental health programs, training, and professional development initiatives.

As the first female Director General in Jordan’s power sector, Hamdan has championed gender inclusion and workforce empowerment through policy reforms highlighting the importance of gender inclusion, safety, and sustainability, and has established mentorship programs, ensuring that female engineers receive training, leadership guidance, and career advancement opportunities.

Hamdan has redefined workplace safety, environmental stewardship, and employee empowerment in Jordan’s energy sector and she continues to set new standards for excellence in safety, sustainability, and leadership development.

Health, Safety and Wellbeing Ambassador of the Year Award

WINNER:

Mr. Adnan Ahmed Al Ali, National Contracting Company Limited

Mr. Adnan Ahmed Al Ali goes far beyond his HR responsibilities to drive health, safety, and wellbeing at NCC T&D - KSA. In an industry where safety often means simply following rules, Mr. Adnan has redefined it as a core human value. His leadership has transformed safety culture through active prevention and genuine care for employee welfare. His approach centres on human connections rather than just systems, making his contribution exceptional and worthy of recognition.

Health and Safety Transformation Award – sponsored by Croner–i

WINNER:

Zelim, ZOE

Developed with input from the US Coastguard, ZOE is an AI-based technology that accurately alerts, detects and tracks person overboard casualties from the moment they fall overboard to the point of recovery.

Of the 1000 people that fall overboard annually only half are recovered. The rest are lost due largely to poor person-in-water detection and tracking technology, especially in high sea states, or where survivors are confused with beacons, buoys, seabirds, or light reflections on the water.

The system can differentiate between persons in water and objects such as small craft, seabirds, buoys, reflective light, flotsam and jetsam, which can generate a false reading common with other detection methods there is a greater chance of the persons in the water being found and rescued. ZOE reduces the number of souls lost to POB incidents.

Seize the Opportunity Award

WINNER:

Dubai Municipality - Al Garhoud, Health and Safety Department’s Response to the April 2024 Climatic Event in Dubai

In April 2024, a significant climatic event led to heavy rainfall and strong winds in Dubai, resulting in floods that mixed rainwater with groundwater.

The Health and Safety Department’s strategic response to the April 2024 climatic event demonstrated strong emergency preparedness, effective crisis management, and a commitment to innovation. Through rapid action, coordinated efforts, and advanced technologies, the department successfully mitigated risks, safeguarded public health, and reinforced Dubai’s resilience in the face of environmental challenges.

The James Tye Award

WINNER:

Ala'aldeen Farhan Ali Al-Soukni, United Development Company

Mr. Ala’aldeen has initiated and established an annual plan for health, safety and wellbeing across UDC, improving interaction across teams throughout The Pearl and Gewan Island. The Pearl Island spans an impressive 4 million sqm of land and has 32 kilometres of new coastline. The project accommodates an estimated 25,000 residences, currently embracing a thriving community of 52,000 residents and also receives over 35 million visitors every year.

From compliance audits to employee wellbeing initiatives, to implementation and enforcement of health and safety requirements for all communities across the complex environment, this has been a huge undertaking.

Team of the Year Award

WINNER:

Ramboll - APAC Care Ambassadors Team

The Ramboll APAC Care Ambassadors Team is a diverse group of employees from across the Asia-Pacific region. Their achievements have been transformative, delivering measurable and meaningful improvements across Ramboll, enhancing employee wellbeing, improving communication and trust, and delivering measurable results.

The Ramboll APAC Care Ambassadors Team’s efforts have laid a strong foundation for continued improvement in health, safety, and wellbeing, such as increasing workforce resilience, creating a safety-first culture and championing a supportive and inclusive workplace.

Wellbeing Initiative Award

WINNER:

ABB Process Industries

The ABB Process Industries (PAPI) team has played a critical role in implementing ABB’s Safety & Well-being strategy. As part of ABB, a global leader in electrification and automation, PAPI recognises that its employees are key to its success. By fostering a culture of diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity, the division enhances Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) performance.

PAPI has developed a robust health and wellbeing strategy, and ensures that health and wellbeing are deeply embedded in daily business operations. By addressing both physical and psychological safety, PAPI fosters a well-rounded, supportive work environment.

Rising Female Star of the Year Award in collaboration with SOWSHE-A

WINNER:

Dr. Maryam Bin Essa, Dubai Municipality

Dr. Maryam Bin Essa’s career at Dubai Municipality (DM) is testament to visionary leadership, innovative solutions, and steadfast commitment to health, safety, wellbeing, and environmental management (HSWE). Her journey from Manager of the Environmental Health Section to her current role as Deputy Director of Health and Safety Department showcases her exceptional capability to shape future leadership in this field.

During her tenure as Manager of Environmental Health Section, she developed key policies and strategic initiatives, as well as making significant contributions to water safety, leading to 13 intellectual property recognitions that have benefited entities and service providers in Dubai.

Dr. Maryam is committed to driving leadership in health, safety and wellbeing management through innovative initiatives and strategic mentorship.

Environmental Award

WINNER:

King Saud University, Medical City

King Saud University Medical City (KSUMC) is Saudi Arabia's largest teaching hospital. With three hospitals, an 1800-bed capacity, and 145 medical programs, KSUMC serves a pivotal role in healthcare education and service. Climate change presents growing risks to healthcare institutions, including threats to infrastructure, patient care, and emergency preparedness.

KSUMC has developed a comprehensive disaster management strategy, including an Internal Disaster Management Plan, an External Disaster Management Plan, and a Hazard Vulnerability Assessment (HVA) tool to evaluate climate change risks. This proactive approach helps assess the likelihood and severity of natural events such as sandstorms, temperature extremes, and epidemics, guiding the hospital’s risk mitigation efforts.

Lifetime Achievement Award

WINNER:

Jason Anker, Anker & Marsh

In 1993, at just 24 years old, Jason suffered a life-changing accident. While working on an unsupported ladder, he fell and was left permanently paralysed, confining him to a wheelchair and altering the course of his life and the lives of his family - one that has not always been easy for him to tell – he aims to help others and ensure that no other families have to endure the pain and hardship that his own family did.

Jason’s message – which can be summed up as one of hope and inspiration – is one told with confidence and clarity about the importance of mental health, wellbeing, and safety in the workplace. He shares the lessons he has learned in the hope of inspiring others to be the best versions of themselves and take better care of their mental health and safety.

Throughout his recovery journey, Jason came to understand why he made his unsafe decision on the day of his accident, and this self-reflection fires his passion for promoting mental health and safety in the workplace. Jason now emphasises that if he had been in the positive mental state he is in today, he would have spoken up about the dangers he was facing. He advocates for a culture where individuals are encouraged to speak up about safety concerns, look out for themselves and others, and prioritise their wellbeing.

Jason is an everyday hero.

Best in Sector

Art and culture – museums/galleries

KULTUR A.S. - Istanbul Buyuksehir Belediyesi

Construction

Spaceage General Contracting.CO.W.L.L. - D-111247 Construction of Two (2) New 33/11 KV Primary substations For Al Reeman 01,02 and Baniyas North as well as associated 33KV and FO cable works Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

Consultancy and advisory

WSP - Zayed National Museum

Defence

BAE Systems Naval Ships

Education

The Sheffield College

Gas

GAIL (India) Limited, Gas Processing Unit, Gandhar

Health and social care

Sodexo Health And Care - Wythenshawe Hospital

Hospitality and catering

Alliad Company DMCC

IT

CTRLS Datacenters Limited, Hyderabad.

Leisure and sports clubs

Sheffield United Football Club

Local government

Qatar Free Zone Authority (QFZ)

Manufacturing

Zuari Cement Limited - Sitapuram Works

Mining and quarrying

Artmin Madencilik

Oil

ONGC Cambay Asset

Other property activities

Ejadah Asset Management - DIFC

Power and utility

NTPC Limited - Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station

Scientific and technical services

Thermo Fisher Scientific India Pvt. Ltd. - Corporate Office Mumbai, Maharashtra

Storage / warehousing

White Stuff Ltd. - Distribution Centre

Transportation / logistics

Borusan Lojistik Dagitim Depolama Tasimacilik VE Ticaret A.S

Best in Country

Asia (other)

HP Commercial Resort

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

El Seif Engineering Contracting, Head Office

Kuwait

WSP Middle East - South Surra Project (RA/257)

Middle East (other)

China State Construction Engineering Corp. Ltd (Egypt) & CSCEC International Installation Engineering Co., Ltd - Alamein Downtown Towers

Pakistan

Fatima Fertilizers Limited, Multan

Qatar

Qatar Free Zone Authority (QFZ)

Singapore

China Communications Construction Company Limited (Singapore Branch) - CR109 - Design and Construction of Tampines North Station and Tunnels

Turkey

BOTAŞ International Anonim Şirketi

UAE

Dubai Municipality - Health & Safety Department

United Kingdom

Willmott Dixon Construction London and East

Chief Adjudicator’s Award

WINNER:

Coromandel International Limited, Vizag

