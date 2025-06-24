Orange Jordan announced the winners of the 2025 "Inspiring Change" Award, which aims to support women leaders in the technology sector who contribute with sustainable digital innovations that have a clear social and environmental impact. This edition of the award was supported by Capital Bank and in partnership with the Information and Communications Technology Association (Int@j), under the umbrella of Int@j’s Women’s Economic Empowerment unit “SHETECHS”, to enhance their role in the technology industry and encourage creative ideas in Jordan.

This year’s edition introduced a new category specialized in Fintech, providing a broader opportunity to support women entrepreneurs in advanced technology sectors.

The first-place winner of the 2025 “Inspiring Change” Award was the project Wasil, followed by Genskin in second place, and SOHO ERP in third. The Fintech Award was awarded to project BitMal. The projects were evaluated based on key criteria including innovation, social and environmental impact, scalability, and sustainability, highlighting the ability of women entrepreneurs to drive real impact through technology.

The judging panel included the Chief Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer at Orange Jordan, Eng. Rana Al Dababneh; the Director of CEO Office at Capital Bank, Tamara Batal; the Executive Director and Board Member at Netcompany-Intrasoft, Heba Al-Majali; the Board Member at the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan – Int@j, Maha Al-Said; and the Director of Investment and Entrepreneurship at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Sarah Fanous.

The Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, emphasized that the award’s fourth edition is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance women's participation in the digital sector and support innovative entrepreneurial projects. He highlighted that the partnership with Capital Bank and the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Int@j) contributed to expanding the award by introducing new categories and broadening participation areas, which strengthens opportunities for scalable and sustainable project development. He also noted that this year’s award focused on projects led by women working across various technology fields, including entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders of startups, to spotlight their contributions to advancing technological development.

Capital Bank CEO, Tamer Ghazaleh extended his congratulations to the winners of the “Inspiring Change” Award, expressing the bank’s pride in supporting this distinguished initiative that honors Jordanian women entrepreneurs whose projects have made a meaningful impact in the field of technology.

“This award serves as a vital platform to highlight the potential of Jordanian women and their pivotal role in driving digital innovation,” Ghazaleh stated.

He added, “We are pleased that this year’s edition includes a dedicated award for the best project in financial technology, reaffirming our commitment to driving progress in this dynamic sector. Capital Bank remains steadfast in supporting initiatives that promote economic empowerment and expand opportunities for female entrepreneurs in Jordan.”

Ghazaleh also praised the efforts of Orange Jordan and the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Int@j) for their role in the success of this impactful initiative.

From his side, the Chairman of Int@j, Amjad Swais, pointed out that the launch of the fourth edition of the "Inspiring Change" award this year, coinciding with International Women's Day under the theme "Accelerating Action”, reflects Int@j's commitment to taking decisive steps towards empowering women in the technology sector.

Swais highlighted that the inclusion of the FinTech category in this year’s edition signals a clear direction toward empowering women in the most advanced and influential technological fields within a supportive and excellence-driven environment.

He also congratulated the winners of the fourth edition of the award for their outstanding achievements and impactful contributions in leading change and shaping a more inclusive and innovative digital future.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is recognized as a leading financial institution in both the Jordanian and regional markets with total assets of JOD 8.2 billion and a total equity of approximately JOD 756.5 million.

The Group encompasses Capital Bank of Jordan, which has evolved since its establishment in 1995 into one of Jordan's premier financial institutions. It offers a comprehensive range of commercial and investment banking services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of both retail and corporate clients.

In 2005, Capital Bank of Jordan acquired a majority stake (61.85%) in the National Bank of Iraq (NBI). This strategic acquisition enabled NBI to expand its product and service offerings, strengthen its market position, enhance financial inclusion, support export activities, and provide a broad array of services to businesses operating in Iraq. Continuing its expansion strategy, NBI opened its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023, offering financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

Capital Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006, has emerged as a regional leader in the investment banking sector. It provides comprehensive services including asset management, brokerage, and corporate financial advisory. The company caters to a diverse base of clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals, through its offices in Jordan and the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) in the United Arab Emirates.

Pursuing its ambitious growth strategy, Capital Bank Group acquired Bank Audi’s operations in Jordan and Iraq in 2021. This was followed by the acquisition of Société Générale Bank in Jordan in 2022, further solidifying its competitive position in the Jordanian banking sector. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched Blink, a digital bank aimed at redefining banking for retail customers.

In 2022, Capital Bank strengthened its capital base by issuing a USD 100 million Tier 1 perpetual bond—the first of its kind for a Jordanian bank in the local market, listed on NASDAQ Dubai. Additionally, Capital Bank raised its capital by issuing new shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the largest sovereign funds globally, as a strategic investor. With a 23.97% stake, this capital raise enabled the Group to continue executing its expansion strategy and its commitment to continue introducing innovative products and services that benefit both clients and shareholders.

Commemorating its commitment to excellence in 2024, customer-centric practices, innovation, and excellence in digital banking services, Capital Bank of Jordan received the “Best Digital Bank” award in Jordan from Euromoney magazine and the “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” award from International Business Magazine.