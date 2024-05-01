Dubai , United Arab Emirates – Sui, the Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform created and launched by the core research team responsible for building Facebook’s Libra and Diem projects, is collaborating with Google Cloud to support the future of Web3, via a partnership with Mysten Labs. This joint effort will focus on enhancing security, scalability, developer tools, and user experiences across a range of Web3 and AI-powered applications.

Key initiatives of this partnership include:

Data-Driven dApps Google Cloud strengthened its commitment to Sui’s development ecosystem by integrating Sui blockchain data into BigQuery public datasets, providing developers with powerful analytics tools, unlocking new insights and innovative dApp possibilities.

AI-Enhanced Development Sui used Google Cloud’s generative AI platform Vertex AI, and trained it on the Move programming language, to help Web3 developers debug and augment code generation. Mysten Labs created a new AI-based code auditing tool using Google Cloud’s AI and Cloud capabilities, that identifies security vulnerabilities in Rust, Move, Typescript and Solidity, augmenting security efforts to quickly identify and improve vulnerable code.

Seamless User Experience Sui's zkLogin technology already demonstrates the potential of this collaboration, as it bridges some of the gaps between traditional (Web2) and decentralized (Web3) applications. zkLogin is a fundamental cryptographic primitive that uses OAuth credentials from Google and other trusted Web2 platforms, allowing frictionless authentication of crypto wallets and dApps on Sui.

Robust and Scalable Infrastructure Sui leveraged Google Cloud's globally scalable infrastructure to power the security and high transaction throughput of its network. This integration ensures high performance and seamless capacity to scale.



“Collaborating with Google Cloud helps us propel the development of secure, scalable, and user-centric Web3 experiences," said Evan Cheng, CEO and co-founder of Mysten Labs. "Google Cloud's infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities complement Sui's unique technological strengths, empowering all types of developers to create the next generation of decentralized applications on Sui."

"We are committed to supporting Web3 innovation with our secure cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities,” said Amit Zavery, VP and general manager, and Head of Platform, Google Cloud. "Sui's advanced blockchain technology and commitment to user-friendly experiences make them a valuable collaborator for delivering transformative applications that can be easily embraced by Web3 and Web2 developers.”

Google Cloud is also committed to empowering the Sui developer community through its Web3 Startup Program. This initiative offers resources including Google Cloud credits, access to Discord channels with Web3 experts, foundation grants and global events, all designed to accelerate the development of innovative applications on Sui.

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences. Learn more: https://sui.io

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives and lead architects of pioneering blockchain projects. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for web3. Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

