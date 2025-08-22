Dubai, UAE: Major Developments announced the promotion of Mr. Salih Elalo to Chief Projects Officer (CPO), recognizing his exceptional leadership, proven delivery track record, and expertise in shaping landmark developments across the UAE.

With over two decades of experience in project development and management, Mr. Elalo has played a pivotal role in delivering high-profile residential, hospitality, mixed-use, and large-scale infrastructure projects.

Since joining Major Developments as Projects Director in 2023, he has been instrumental in overseeing complex developments such as Manta Bay—a signature world’s first Sky Beach project in Ras Al Khaimah—ensuring they meet the highest standards of design, functionality and innovation.

Mr. Elalo’s career spans senior roles with leading developers, consultants, and government entities, where he has consistently demonstrated an ability to manage multidisciplinary teams, coordinate with global design firms, and deliver projects on time, within budget, and to exceptional quality standards.

His deep expertise covers architectural coordination, structural and infrastructure design integration, cost control, and stakeholder management, earning him a reputation as a credible and trusted leader in the industry.

Commenting on his promotion, Mr. Elalo said: “It is an honour to take on the role of Chief Projects Officer at such an exciting time for Major Developments. I look forward to building on our momentum, advancing architectural excellence, and ensuring our projects continue to set benchmarks in quality and innovation for our clients and communities.”

CEO Andrei Charapenak added: “Salih’s promotion reflects his outstanding leadership, technical depth and relentless commitment to project delivery. His strategic vision and hands-on expertise will be vital as we accelerate our development pipeline and reinforce our position as a leader in the UAE’s luxury real estate sector.”

The appointment comes as Major Developments continues to expand its footprint in prime locations, aligning with Ras Al Khaimah’s broader vision for world-class urban environments.

About Major Developments

Major Developments is a UAE-based real estate company specializing in delivering luxury living experiences across prime locations. Known for their commitment to quality, and innovation Major Developments create bespoke residential communities that redefine modern living dedicated to enhancing lifestyles through architectural excellence and cutting-edge amenities, designed to offer a perfect blend of comfort, functionality, and elegance, catering to the evolving needs of discerning homeowners and investors. For more information, pls visit https://majordevelopments.ae/.