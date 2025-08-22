Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced a new contract with Modern Plastic Industry (MPI), a pioneering manufacturer of high-performance piping solutions. Under this agreement, MPI will supply UPVC pipes and fittings for high-pressure and drainage applications several of Azizi’s projects in Dubai.

Founded in Dubai in 1987, MPI has grown into one of the region’s most trusted names in piping systems, serving the construction, infrastructure, and industrial sectors with precision-engineered, durable, and efficient solutions. With decades of expertise and a strong commitment to quality, the company has built a reputation for reliability and innovation, offering products that meet international standards while supporting the UAE’s vision for industrial excellence.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with MPI, a homegrown leader whose values and commitment to excellence resonate with our own. As a UAE-based developer, we take pride in supporting local businesses that are driving innovation and quality across our nation’s supply chain. This partnership reinforces our dedication to sourcing the very best materials, ensuring that our developments continue to set new benchmarks in Dubai’s real estate sector."

Azizi Milan, a landmark master-planned community guided by the principles of sustainability, nature, and the cultured refinement of Italian fashion, brings the timeless Milanese charm to Dubai. At a total value exceeding AED 75 billion, Azizi Milan is slated to cover 40,000,000 sq. ft. in GFA, making it one of the largest mixed-use communities in the entire UAE. The master plan will be home to a population of 144,000, with 800 hotel keys to be created.

Azizi Milan has been conceptualized with inspiration from Milan's rich cultural heritage. Its bold arches and design elements add to aesthetics as well as function. The community embodies Italian sophistication, inviting future homeowners to immerse themselves in a lifestyle centered around living life to the fullest, where the beauty of everyday moments and simple pleasures are truly appreciated. Azizi Milan is poised to become the fashion capital of the region with its network of pedestrian-only fashion streets – each dedicated to their own realm of fashion, including one for perfumery, one for cosmetics, and more for bags, dress fashion, and beyond. Lined with an ample number of high-fashion brands and boutique shops, as well as numerous cafes, fine-dining restaurants, and nightlife entertainment options, Azizi Milan will form a focal point for those who enjoy the city’s vibrant after-hours, as well as for those wanting to be part of internationally acclaimed fashion shows and other high-caliber events that will be hosted there.

Sustainability is a key consideration that guides the entire development of this contemporary carbon-conscious community. Next to a wide array of green building practices being implemented, every single building will feature its own beautifully landscaped rooftop garden, with the entirety of all roofs, as well as all podiums and a vast number of dedicated areas surrounding the residences, being planted with trees and flowers. Infinity pools will be framed by lush, meticulously manicured greenery. Through panoramic elevators that form an awe-inspiring feat of architecture in each and every building, residents and visitors are granted all-encompassing, scenic views of the community’s stunning nature, its many fountains and water features, and its wide array of sports courts and other facilities that will enrich lives and foster a sense of community and belonging.

Azizi Milan is a dynamic, self-sustaining haven with residential projects, a sprawling mall, luxury hotels, retail districts, office spaces, and lifestyle amenities, including schools, nurseries, mosques, wellness facilities, and parks. Its tallest towers, which will shape the northern skyline, will rise up to 70 stories high, while low- to mid-rises from 25 to 35 stories make up the central part of the development, easing the shift into a quieter, more tranquil residential atmosphere. The layout incorporates centric planning principles, allowing people to move easily, minimizing congestion and overcrowding. In addition, a picturesque canal will provide a unique waterfront setting for those who will call this prestigious city their new home.

Strategically situated on the iconic Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) – one of the UAE’s most important arteries that connects Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah – Azizi Milan offers unmatched accessibility. Adding to its location’s appeal, the community is just a short walk from the nearest future Blue Line metro station.

Azizi Milan follows the successful blueprint, construction and sales of Azizi’s Riviera in MBR City, and Azizi Venice in Dubai South, with Azizi Developments serving as the master developer, overseeing road networks and general infrastructure. This reflects the company’s dedication to holistic development, ensuring an integrated, all-inclusive and comprehensively well-thought-through environment.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

