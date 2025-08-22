UAE-based integrated facilities management provider, Emrill, has rebranded its former Accommodation and Transport Department as Employee Experience and Support Services, introducing a refreshed identity reflecting the organisation’s growth and its commitment to enhancing the wellbeing and experience of its 12,000-strong workforce.

The launch of Employee Experience and Support Services represents a significant step in Emrill’s ongoing journey to place its people at the centre of its operations. The new identity encompasses a sharper mission and renewed focus on creating meaningful experiences, supported by improved facilities and welfare programmes.

As part of this transformation, Emrill recently welcomed residents to its new employee accommodation in Warsan, Dubai. The premium gated community offers enhanced living spaces and a wide range of amenities, including a fully equipped gym, swimming pool, sports courts, jogging track and spacious communal areas designed to promote wellbeing and foster connection. The new facility marks a significant step forward in Emrill’s ongoing commitment to elevating the living standards of its colleagues.

In addition, all Emrill employees will benefit from expanded support services, including staff counselling, structured grievance and complaint handling, a red post box feedback channel, a streamlined issue resolution process and the establishment of a welfare committee.

Stuart Harrison, Emrill’s CEO, said: “This marks an important milestone in our people strategy. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and this new identity reflects our dedication to creating an environment where they are supported, valued and empowered. The introduction of our new employee accommodation and a range of enhanced services is designed to elevate the standard of care and support we provide across every aspect of employee life.”

The rebrand has been welcomed across Emrill’s workforce. Syed Abrar Hussain, senior village supervisor, said: “The new employee accommodation has already created a more comfortable and supportive living environment. Our aim is to provide the best possible experience for our team. We actively listen to their feedback and use it to continuously enhance the services we offer. At Emrill, employees feel more connected and valued, and the additional support we provide demonstrates our commitment to both listening and taking action.”

The rebrand to Employee Experience and Support Services underscores Emrill’s long-standing focus on continuous improvement and innovation in employee care. By investing in upgraded facilities, enhanced welfare structures and initiatives that prioritise employee wellbeing, Emrill continues to strengthen its position as one of the UAE’s most people-focused integrated facilities management providers.

