Spinneys will hold a 51% controlling stake in the joint venture with Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe

Spinneys will operate and manage the stores under the joint venture, with ten stores planned in Kuwait and the first store expected to open in 2026

Expansion into Kuwait marks Spinneys’ entry into a fourth GCC market and is aligned with its strategic ambition to become the region’s premium fresh food grocery brand of choice

Dubai, UAE: Spinneys (“Spinneys” or the “Company”), the leading premium fresh food retailer, has announced its entry into Kuwait through a strategic joint venture with Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators. The move marks Spinneys’ entry into a fourth GCC market and represents a natural evolution of its regional expansion strategy.

Under the joint venture, Spinneys will hold a 51% majority stake and will lead the operation and management of all stores under the partnership. As part of the initial rollout, ten stores are planned in Kuwait with the first location expected to open in 2026.

Spinneys’ entry into the Kuwait market marks a natural evolution in its growth journey, aligning with its strategic ambition to become the leading premium fresh food grocery brand of choice in the region. As the fourth-largest economy in the GCC, Kuwait offers a compelling retail opportunity, supported by some of the highest levels of disposable income per capita in the region and an affluent consumer base, Spinneys is well-positioned to meet this demand through its differentiated premium offering.

Sunil Kumar, Chief Executive Officer at Spinneys, commented:

“We are delighted to announce our entry into Kuwait, as a part of the Strategic Middle East expansion plan, a significant milestone in our strategy to bring Spinneys’ premium fresh food offering to more customers. Kuwait is a high potential market and presents strong growth opportunities for us. Our joint venture with Alshaya Group, a highly experienced regional partner who shares our values and ambition, provides a solid foundation for a successful entry and long-term scale. While the UAE remains the core of our operations, we are committed to expanding our regional footprint in a way that stays true to our brand values and proposition. The first store under the joint venture is expected to open in 2026, paving the way for a long and successful presence in the Kuwaiti market.”

John Hadden, Chief Executive Officer at Alshaya Group, commented:

“We are excited to be partnering with Spinneys on this exciting new chapter, bringing a much loved and recognised brand to our customers. Kuwait is a dynamic market with a strong appetite for premium offerings, and we believe Spinneys’ proven brand and operational excellence will resonate strongly with local consumers. This joint venture brings together both companies deep local expertise across the GCC and a shared commitment to delivering high-quality and fresh offering to the discerning customer in Kuwait.”

Spinneys’ successful regional expansion strategy reinforces its commitment to long-term growth across the GCC. Between April 2024 and August 2025, Spinneys opened twelve new stores in the UAE and two in Saudi Arabia, significantly increasing its gross selling area. The joint venture in Kuwait represents the next step in Spinneys’ growth pipeline and reflects its ability to continue to deliver on its strategic objectives.