Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia: Gulftainer, a leading operator of regional ports and terminals, and a provider of customised supply chain and logistics solutions, achieved a significant milestone in its logistics operations in Saudi Arabia by handling a seamless rail cargo operation from Al Jubail to Al Riyadh.

Through its subsidiary, Gulf Stevedoring Contracting Company (GSCCO), based in Saudi Arabia, Gulftainer managed the handling of 59 full import containers from the vessel MSC DANIT. These containers were efficiently offloaded and processed on Friday; setting sail the following day.

The successful execution of this operation was celebrated during a ceremony at Al Jubail facility, where esteemed representatives from Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), MSC and Saudi Customs witnessed the meticulous handling of import containers that were loaded onto the cargo rail bound for Al Riyadh.

Tim Haas, Group Chief Operating Officer at Gulftainer, expressed his satisfaction with the operation, stating, “The entire process unfolded seamlessly. Within less than 24 hours, our experienced team successfully stevedored the vessel and prepared 59 containers for rail transport. This achievement underscores our commitment to excellence in logistics and supply chain industry in Saudi Arabia and the region. Since 2010, the Gulftainer subsidiary has collaborated with Saudi authorities and developed the Jubail Container Terminal, increasing its capacity from 200,000 TEU to 1.5 million TEU. GSCCO is one of the major port operators in Saudi Arabia.”

The vessel MSC DANIT, a remarkable feat of maritime engineering, boasts an overall length of over 365 metres and a cargo capacity of 14,000 TEU. Constructed by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Ltd., MSC DANIT incorporates innovative design elements for enhanced stability and efficiency during cargo transport.

About Gulftainer

Gulftainer is a leading operator of regional ports and terminals and a provider of customised supply chain and logistics solutions, based in Sharjah – UAE. Since its inception, the company was the first to operate a container terminal in the Middle East, which is Sharjah Container Terminal.

Over the past 50 years, it has taken great strides in expanding on its tailored trade solutions to customers by keeping them at the heart of its business and became a trusted supply chain enabler in niche markets.

Today, Gulftainer’s portfolio encompasses managing container terminals in the UAE (Sharjah Container Terminal and Khorfakkan Container Terminal), KSA (Jubail Commercial Port and Jubail Industrial Port), Iraq (Iraq Container Terminal and Umm Qasr Logistics Centre) and USA (Canaveral Cargo Terminal), along with freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics through its subsidiaries, Momentum Logistics and Avalon Transport.

