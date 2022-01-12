PHOTO
Dubai, UAE : The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced that Mohammad AlMulla and Nora AlMatrooshi, from the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme, have begun their training with NASA’s Astronaut Candidate Class of 2021 at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, USA.
Over the next two years of the programme, Mohammad and Nora will train in five major categories: operating and maintaining the International Space Station’s complex systems, training for spacewalks, developing complex robotics skills, safely operating a T-38 training jet, and Russian language skills. Once qualified, the astronauts could be assigned to missions that involve performing research aboard the International Space Station or undertake space missions, among others.
The astronauts had undergone in-house training at MBRSC in the UAE, which included swimming, scuba diving, survival exercise, stamina improvement, aircraft flying classes and Russian language training before heading to Houston.
The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, founded in 2006, is home to the UAE National Space Programme. The Centre builds and operates earth observation satellites, offering imaging and data analysis services to clients around the world. It has launched the DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and the KhalifaSat, which was developed 100% in the UAE by a team of highly qualified Emirati engineers. The Centre also launched the Emirates Mars Mission “Hope Probe”, which became the first Arab interplanetary mission to reach the Martian orbit on 9 February 2021. The Hope Probe is currently gathering key scientific data about Mars’ atmosphere.
Furthermore, the Centre has announced the launch of the Emirates Lunar Mission, the first Emirati and Arab mission to explore the Moon and plans to develop MBZ-SAT, the most advanced commercial satellite in the region in the field of high-resolution satellite imagery. MBRSC hosted the 72nd edition of the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2021, the world’s premier space event, in Dubai, making the UAE the first Arab nation to host the IAC since its establishment in 1950. The Centre is also responsible for the UAE Astronaut Programme, which saw the launch of Hazzaa AlMansoori, the first Emirati Astronaut, to the International Space Station on a scientific mission in 2019, and the development of the Mars 2117 Programme to build a human colony on Mars.
