UAE-based Mira Aerospace, a joint venture between Bayanat and UAVOS to develop and manufacture high altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS), and VEDA Aeronautics, an Indian aerospace and defence company involved in unmanned systems, have announced a collaboration to deliver the world’s most advanced high altitude pseudo satellite (HAPS) solutions designed for the Indian market.

Through this collaboration, Mira Aerospace will pair its cutting-edge ApusNeo HAPS technology with VEDA Aeronautics' local development capabilities.

The offering will be available to both Indian defence and civilian clients. Under this agreement, the companies have committed to deliver a HAPS platform specific to the Indian market within the first half of 2024.

Mira Aerospace and VEDA Aeronautics previously performed test flights in the Indian airspace, where the technology demonstrator HAPS unit flew in the Indian stratosphere. This test continues to be the only such flight in India to date.

VEDA Aeronautics has recently participated in the Make-1 project, an initiative launched and funded by the Indian Air Force, where the company looks to design and develop a HAPS solution capable of carrying a minimum 35KG payload and sustaining operations at 18,000 m altitude for minimum of 30-45 days. Under the Make-1 project, the HAPS developed through the partnership with Mira Aerospace could potentially be used for strategic persistent monitoring of the Indian borders.

Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director of Bayanat, said: “We see India as an important market in Mira Aerospace’s international growth strategy. Covering huge areas of diverse terrain, we see a clear opportunity to provide cutting-edge, AI-powered geospatial solutions to our partners in the region. The collaboration between Mira Aerospace and VEDA Aeronautics demonstrates the growing need for intelligent geospatial solutions, and we are excited to expand into the Indian market and showcase our world-leading, specialized solutions.”

Dipesh Gupta, Managing Director of VEDA Aeronautics, said: “We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Mira Aerospace, which marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards accelerating the deployment of HAPS technology. This endeavor underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation, heralding a new era of technological advancement and strategic prowess in the aerospace domain.

Mira Aerospace is a joint venture between Bayanat and UAVOS based in Abu Dhabi. The company combines Bayanat’s unique Geospatial AI experience with UAVOS’ extensive expertise in developing unmanned solutions. The company is the global leader in high altitude pseudo satellite (HAPS) technology.

